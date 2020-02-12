Advertisement

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 7 people struggle to pay medical bills.

In a 2018 national survey, just over 14 percent of people said they belong to a family that struggles with these bills, the CDC reported on Wednesday. That’s a huge drop of almost 20 percent in 2011, but only slightly less than the percentage that reported the problem in 2016 and 2017.

Researchers warned against reading too much into the results, in part because the survey doesn’t reveal important details such as income levels or the amount of bills that worry people. However, they said the smaller decline reflects broader healthcare trends. A big factor is the slowdown in growth with the extensions to the Affordable Care Act.

Advertisement

The ACA offers subsidized private insurance for people who do not have access to a job-related plan. It also expanded Medicaid coverage in many states. These extensions started in 2014.

“The achievements of the Affordable Care Act have worsened somewhat in recent years and appear to be waning slightly depending on the data source,” said Dr. Benjamin Sommers, a Harvard Professor of Health Policy and Economics.

He noted that the two biggest factors that determine whether a family has to deal with medical bills are insurance coverage and income levels.

High deductibles

The type of cover also plays a role. Other plans include requiring patients to pay thousands of dollars in deductibles or other withdrawals.

This can counteract some of the benefits that patients could gain in an improving economy, Northwestern University economist David Dranove noted.

Neither Sommers nor Dranove were involved in the CDC study.

Researchers at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also found that the percentage of people in families with health insurance concerns varied due to factors such as race.

More than 20 percent of black respondents were in families with these concerns. This is comparable to 13 percent of whites, more than 15 percent of Hispanic people and 7 percent of Asians.

Advertisement