Chinese researchers studying the animal origin of the fatal coronavirus outbreak in China said Friday’s endangered pangolin could be the “missing link” between bats and humans, but other scientists said the search may not have ended.

A previous study, which had since been discredited, related to snakes, and there are still numerous species on the Wuhan wildlife market that are considered the zero point of the epidemic.

The 2002-3 SARS outbreak, in which another strain of coronavirus was involved, was spread to humans from the civet, a small mammal that is valued in China for its meat.

Missing link: a pangolin?

Many animals are able to transmit viruses to other species, and almost all strains of the coronavirus that are contagious to humans come from wild animals.

Bats are known carriers of the latest disease, which infected at least 31,000 people and killed more than 630 people worldwide, mainly in China, where the outbreak originated.

A recent genetic analysis showed that the virus strain that is currently spreading among humans is 96 percent identical to the identical strain in bats.

However, according to Arnaud Fontanet from the French Pasteur Institute, the disease is not likely to have spread directly from bats to humans.

“We believe there is another animal that acts as an intermediary,” he told AFP.

Several studies have shown that the BAT BORNE virus lacks the hardware necessary to bind to human cell receptors. However, it is still not clear which animal is the missing link.

Fontanet believes the mediator was “probably a mammal” that may belong to the badger family.

After testing more than 1,000 wildlife specimens, scientists from South China Agricultural University found that the genome sequences of viruses in pangolines were 99 percent identical to those of coronavirus patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

However, other experts urged caution.

“This is not scientific evidence,” said James Wood, director of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge. “Examinations in animal reservoirs are extremely important, but the results must then be published for international control.”

“It is not enough to just report the detection of viral RNA with 99+ percent sequence similarity,” he added.

Wild goose hunting?

In order to finally identify the culprit, the researchers would have to test every species that is available on the market. This is almost impossible because it is now closed.

Martine Peeters, virologist at the French Institute for Research and Development (IRD), worked on the team that identified the host animal of the Ebola virus during the latest epidemics.

They found that it was actually a bat that passed the virus on to humans, and Peeters believes this is likely to be the case this time.

During her Ebola research, “we collected thousands of bats dropped from multiple locations in Africa,” Peeters told AFP.

Fontanet said Chinese researchers are now doing the same.

“They say they analyzed samples from a garbage truck,” he said. “They don’t say what, but I think excrement is likely to be lying around.”

Why does it matter?

While it may be too late for this outbreak, identifying the carrier for the novel coronavirus may prove essential to prevent future outbreaks.

For example, China has banned the sale of civet for food after the SARS epidemic.

Eric Leroy, virologist and veterinarian at IRD, said the search could quickly lead to results, as in the case of SARS. It could also take years.

“Research with Ebola started in 1976 and results weren’t released until 2005,” he told AFP.

A deciding factor could be what percentage of the same species are infected.

“If this is low, for example less than one percent, it will obviously reduce the likelihood that you will come across an infected animal,” said Leroy.

Prevent future outbreaks?

For Fontanet, the coronavirus is just the latest example of the potentially catastrophic consequences of human consumption of wild animals containing viruses.

He said China must “take fairly radical measures against the sale of wildlife in markets.”

Beijing has banned the practice, but only started it last month when the outbreak was already out of control.

“We try to put out the fire every time and then wait for the next one,” said Francois Renaud, a researcher at the Paris National Center for Scientific Research.

He recommended creating a watch list of all animals that could potentially transmit viruses to humans.

“You have to see epidemics before they come, so you have to be proactive,” he said.

