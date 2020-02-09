Advertisement

The death toll is likely to increase as some of the seriously injured have suffered more than 60 percent of their burns.

BERHAMPUR (ODISHA): At least 10 passengers were reported to have been electrocuted and 27 injured on Sunday, many seriously, when the bus they were traveling in Melapaturu village under the Golanthara police border near the town of Berhampur in the Ganjam district of Odisha, near Berhampur came into contact with 11 kV power cables.

The injured were taken to MKCG Medical College and Berhampur Hospital.

Berhampur’s police superintendent Pinak Mishra confirmed five electrocution deaths.

“Got five bodies out of the bus. Up to 10 passengers were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital accident department.

Dambaru Reddy, a resident of Melapataru, said that as soon as the villagers heard the shouting of passengers, they tried to save them. However, it took 30 minutes to disconnect the live line.

Ganjam district officials said firefighters and five ambulances were busy with rescue work.

Sukanta Sethi, chief firefighter from Odisha, said the assistant firefighter from Berhampur, along with other staff, had rushed to the site and brought all passengers to MKCG Medical College and hospital.

As soon as we received the information, our officers and rescuers hurried to the spot. All injured people were hospitalized in our vehicles. The villagers who had reached the point had done a tremendous job by unplugging the power cable from the bus and getting most of the passengers off the bus, ”said Sethi.

According to reports, the passengers returned to their village after a wedding party in Berhampur.

In another mishap, a bus with 60 passengers came into contact with 11 kV power cables.

There were no reports of passenger injuries, even though four of the bus’s tires were broken. The bus driver was missing on site.

