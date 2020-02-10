Advertisement

I grew up in a house where it was perfectly normal to cut the green fluff from a block of cheese and then make your sandwich with it. But when I went to college, several of my friends found my nonchalance about expiration dates a bit alarming. Despite what people may think, there are foods that you can eat on their labels after the expiration date.

The expiration dates are not always accurate representations of the shelf life of a food and those labels are linked to a huge amount of food waste every year. “Household food waste accounts for 40% of all food waste in the US, and we estimate that 20% of household food waste is the result of confusion over date labels,” JoAnne Berkenkamp, ​​senior lawyer of the Natural Resources Defense Council, told The Wall Street Journal in 2019. With more than 40 million Americans potentially suffering from hunger, according to the USDA, it is amazing to think that so much food is being thrown away due to misinformation. Of course you don’t want to eat something that is unsafe or can make you sick, but you can save money and reduce waste if you stop living on the date you see on your yogurt carton.

Most people don’t understand expiration dates or what they really mean. The general misconception is that once the expiration date of an item has expired, the food becomes inedible, but that is not always the case. Foods are in fact labeled with expiration dates to provide consumers with information about the freshness of the food. In other words, most foods do not become “bad” or unhealthy to eat when they have reached their best-before date, but they are starting to lose quality in taste.

That said, there are exceptions: Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian and nutritionist based in Brooklyn, tells Bustle: “As a rule of thumb, anyone with a compromised immune system should not eat food after the best dates especially if it is visible is spoiled or smells. “Moreover, she advises against ever eating meat, poultry or seafood after the expiry date.

When it comes to eating other foods that have expired according to their labels, the most important thing is to do your common sense. If an article smells terrible or has deep cuts and holes, Feller recommends composting it instead of running the risk of eating it. The same applies if the texture, consistency or color of the item has changed. In short, never consume anything that you are unsure of. Yet there are many foods that are safe long after their expiration date, as long as they do not show any of these signs.

You may not be the type to eat around the fungus, but here are 10 things you can safely eat after their expiration date, assuming they look and smell normal:

1. Cheese

Shutterstock

When you think about how cheese is made and aged, you may be more inclined to believe that it is the type of food that does not always go bad after the expiration date. Even if a little mold is growing, consuming “expired” cheese can be safe – as long as you cut the mold and it still smells good. The New York cheese maker Rachel Freier told Thrillist, for example, that semi-hard and semi-soft cheeses can remain good for two to four weeks after the expiry date. However, she suggests being a little more careful with soft cheeses that retain more moisture.

2. Grains

Although it may start to get a bit old, grains can be kept for a long time after the expiry date. Like many foods, if stored properly – in this case in a cool, dry place – breakfast cereals can last for months after the expiration date. Dietitian and author Sharon Palmer, RDN, told TODAY Food in 2018 that grains with a higher fat content (such as nuts and oils) could go bad faster. In other words, you may want to try something before you give yourself a whole bowl if it has expired.

3. Pasta

Although dry pasta has a shelf life of one to two years, it can actually last much longer because it contains no water. As long as it is stored in a cool, dry place, the Food Network says that dried pasta can last up to three years. Fresh pasta, on the other hand, does contain water and spoils more easily, so you must do a scent test.

4. Bread

Shutterstock

It can get old, but bread after the expiry date can be eaten safely. However, if the bread smells sour or spoiled, then certainly do not eat it. That said, bread that has become a little old and crispy makes excellent French toast and croutons, so don’t throw it away because it’s “too old”.

5. Yogurt

Say goodbye to days when you throw away your half-eaten bowl of yogurt, because this is another dairy product that you can eat after it says on the package that it has “expired.” Open yogurt is more likely to spoil than unopened yogurt, but sealed yogurt usually lasts one to two weeks after the best-before date. “I feel comfortable eating yogurt 1-2 weeks after the date, as long as it doesn’t smell,” Dr. said. Jennifer Quinlan, food microbiologist and associate professor in the Food Sciences department at Drexel University, in 2018 against NBC News. comes to yogurt, all you have to do is ask: does it smell good? Is there mold in it? If not, feel free to continue making your smoothie.

6. Chips

Like bread, potato chips can become obsolete after their expiry date, but they are still completely safe to eat. If they are in an open bag, they are fine until you decide that the texture is too much to process, but if the bag is sealed, it can still be good months later … as if you had an uneaten bag chips that stay that long.

7. Chocolate

Shutterstock

Do you know that white film that forms on old chocolate? It is not a fungus. It is what is called “chocolate bloom” – of the fat or sugar type – and it can be safe to eat. If chocolate is stored in a cool place (70 degrees or lower), it will survive its best-before date. But just like with chips, what are the chances that you have chocolate for more than five minutes?

8. Spices

I was always disgusted by spending so much money on spices such as ketchup, mayo and jam, because I never seemed to be able to use it before it had expired. That changed when I discovered that many herbs, including salad dressing, can be consumed after their expiry date. “If you’re healthy and don’t have a sensitive stomach, you may be able to tolerate ketchup more than the best date,” says Feller.

9. Frozen products

If you do not mind burning in the freezer, frozen food can be eaten long after the expiry date. Freezing food is the easiest way to extend shelf life, whether it’s vegetables or cakes. Go ahead and save on frozen pizza. You know you want it.

10. Pre-packaged products

Mahputera Nanto / EyeEm / EyeEm / Getty Images

You should not hurt a bit of crushed cucumber or wilted lettuce (as long as it smells good), and you should not eat bag salad beyond the expiry date either. When it comes to fruit and vegetables, it’s simple: don’t eat it when it’s rotten. And if it has wilted a bit, you can always cook it instead.

Experts:

Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist based in Brooklyn

