OTTAWA –

How much money has the federal government spent on influencers of social media and bus advertisements? How many bed bugs have there been in federal buildings and offices lately? What about the tax revenues from the sale of cannabis? Or the costs of Canada’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council or for concert tickets?

The answers to these questions and more have recently been submitted to the Lower House. After searching hundreds of pages of documents, CTVNews.ca has made a brief summary of notable snapshots of government spending contained in government responses to hundreds of so-called ordering paper questions.

These questions are among the instruments that the opposition parties have to make the government responsible. The government has 45 days to respond to the written questions and the answers are submitted to the Lower House, which means that the information contained in each answer becomes public.

The purpose of these written questions is to give MPs access to more detailed information than they could determine during a question during an oral question.

The information below was collected as part of a series of government responses to more than 200 written questions asked by conservative MEPs in the first weeks of this Parliament.

Cost of the UN Security Council bid

From December 2019, Global Affairs Canada spent $ 1,983,717 on Canada’s bid for its 2021 seat. The breakdown includes more than $ 1.1 million in travel, nearly $ 260,000 in hospitality, and thousands in promotional materials and marketing services.

The answer to this question came before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to Ethiopia and Senegal to vote for the coveted seat, so expect the total to go up.

Not enough cars?

From December 2019, the current fleet included 30 vehicles, despite the cabinet with 37 ministers, according to documents submitted in response to a question from conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan. The total purchase costs for these cars that the ministers used for transport between 2013 and the present are $ 1,011,631.19, excluding the fuel costs and salaries for the drivers of these ‘executive vehicles’.

Food and alcohol costs in the PM plane

In 2019, the cost of alcohol on official journeys aboard the Prime Minister’s Airbus and Challenger flights totaled $ 3,188 for six different journeys, broken down by type of alcohol, 203 bottles of wine and 157 cans of beer.

Regarding the food on these flights, including trips to Osaka, Japan; Washington, D.C .; and among others Biarritz, France, the costs were $ 367,108.82.

Cannabis revenue to date

According to Finance Canada, federal income from excise duty on cannabis in the first year of legalization was $ 18,360,732, which was lower than the estimated $ 35 million expected income included in the 2018 federal budget.

The expected revenue in 2019-20 is $ 66 million, growing to $ 135 million in 2020-21.

Contracts for consultants

From January 2019, six ministers, including Trudeau, spent a total of $ 91,766.37 on contracts for consultants, advisers and other temporary staff, according to documents submitted in response to a question from Conservative MP Bob Zimmer.

This included $ 22,120 for communication advice and services issued by Minister Maryam Monsef; $ 18,375 for leadership and intimidation training in the office of Minister Navdeep Bains; and $ 23,940 spent by Trudeau’s office on a consultant to “conduct interviews and make analyzes.”

Concert, circus tickets

Since May 2019, officials from various federal departments and agencies have spent a total of $ 117,796.40 on gala, sporting events, and concert tickets. Among them were 10 tickets for a Bryan Adams concert in Belgrade, Serbia in November. These seats cost a total of $ 894.49 and the guests were Canadian Ambassador Kati Csaba.

Invest in Canada spent another $ 8,672.30 to send a contingent of 35 people, including foreign investors and senior executives, to Cirque du Soleil Alegria in Toronto.

Paying anti-sheep influencers

The government was asked to report which departments had spent money since June 2018 on social media influencers as part of PR campaigns. During that time, four departments said they had implemented this online marketing tactic, including the largest Health Canada campaign.

The national health authority spent $ 252,610.89 to pay 18 different social media users, including several accounts that appeared to be mother-oriented bloggers to spread their “Consider the Effects of Vapes” campaign, aimed at raising awareness about it the damage and risks associated with vaping teenagers.

Who has purchased CO2 compensation?

Since January 2018, only four different federal departments or agencies have purchased CO2 compensation credits. These credits are mainly payments to projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions to offset emissions from travel and other activities.

Global Affairs Canada purchased a total of $ 61,106 in CO2 compensation credits for the G7 summit in Charlevoix and for the G7 presidency. Export development Canada has spent $ 394.20 to compensate for two flights from Ottawa, one to Mumbai and the other to Cambodia. The Business Development Bank of Canada has spent $ 1,579.76 for four non-disclosed purchases. And Environment and Climate Change Canada has also purchased CO2 offsets for an amount of $ 4,238.62 based on an estimate of the mileage for non-disclosed journeys.

Posters, billboards and advertisements for bus stops

Conservative MP Martin Shields wanted to know how much the government has spent on billboards since June 2018, and in response he received a much broader network of information: a breakdown of all advertising spending on what the government calls out-of-home advertising over $ 25,000 and excluding billboards on roadsides, project locations or buildings.

This means that the total – $ 3.7 million – includes what was spent on mall posters, billboards, bus and shelter ads, and digital ads that were seen in public offices or at kiosks.

One of the largest ad purchases was $ 807,000 from Veterans Affairs Canada to promote their 2018 services nationwide, and $ 433,000 from Health Canada as part of a larger national vamp prevention campaign for young people.

Bed bugs found in 9 departments

From January 2017 there are 95 reports of bed bugs or other insect pests in government buildings in the National Capital Region. According to the reply submitted in the House, public services and tenders Canada had the most reported incidents of bedbugs, spiders or preventive inspections, spread over nearly 30 different addresses in the city where the department is considered the “common service provider”.

Innovation, science and economic development Canada also had 19 bedbug infection reports, including various inspections at employees’ homes.

