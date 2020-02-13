Netflix; The WB; Annapurna Images; Free form

Lionsgate

The big sick

Loosely based on the real-life romance between writers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, the film plays Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan. In the film, cultural differences lead to conflicts in the relationship between Kumail and Emily. However, after Emily was admitted to hospital due to a serious illness, everything is placed in perspective for Kumail. While Emily remains in a medically induced coma, Kumail does everything possible to help her recovery and to be there for her parents. Although still classified as a romcom, you might want to take out the tissues for this!

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon

Modern love

Based on stories from the New York Times column of the same name, this Amazon series explores love in all its many forms. Romance, family dynamics, friendships and more evolve in every episode. Just like the column itself, no two stories are the same, so you’ll never get bored of these heart-warming stories.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Miramax

The Bridget Jones Journal

In this classic 2001 romcom, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is a 32-year-old single girl who decides that she wants to get her life back on track by quitting smoking, losing weight and ultimately finding her perfect husband. Of course this is easier said than done, and there is no shortage of comedy in Bridget’s efforts. With Hugh Grant and Colin Firth as her leading men, what more can you ask for in the perfect girl night movie?

Where to stream: Hulu

Annapurna Images

Smart book

Senior secondary school students Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) have chosen their studies over parties, giving their future priority over life at the moment. The two best friends are happy with what they have done as necessary sacrifices until they discover that many of their classmates have successfully weighed both academics and social lives. On a mission to make up for lost time, the two embark on a final attempt to spend their last night before graduating and living life to the full and partying hard.

Where to stream: Hulu

New world photos

Girls just want to have fun

In this classic romcom from the 80s high school star Janey Glenn (Sarah Jessica Parker) has a passion for dance that cannot be stopped by the strict rules of her father. With the help of her new best friend Lynne (Helen Hunt) and her hip dance partner Jeff (Lee Montgomery), Janey proves that exercise is really perfect – and maybe you even get a place on ‘Dance TV’!

Where to stream: Hulu

Free form

The type in bold

Looking for a working trio? This series follows loosely the life of the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, Joanna Coles, in the early years of her career. Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) are all hard-working twenties working at Scarlet magazine, the fictional version of Cosmo. The trio supports each other through all the ups and downs of life and love in NYC. No matter where their career and romances take them, they always have each other to catch them when they fall.

Where to stream: Hulu

Netflix

To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you

In the sequel to To All the Boys I Loved Before, which we have patiently waited for, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are finally official and are preparing for a perfect first Valentine’s Day as a couple. But what happens when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another love from Lara Jean’s past, comes into the picture? Will the heart of Lara Jean be divided in two? Don’t miss this fun sequel to teen romcom, released just in time for Galentine’s Day!

Where to stream: Netflix

The WB

Gilmore Girls

Everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo is now streaming! Follow Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) through all 7 seasons of school, jobs, friends and lots of eating coffee! No matter what the couple goes through, this classic from the early 2000s will always appeal to your heart.

Where to stream: Netflix

Netflix

Girlboss

Calling all fashionistas! The Netflix series tells the true story of businesswoman Sophia Amoruso, who founded the online company Nasty Gal while living in San Francisco in 2006, renamed Sophia Marlowe in the show, the character of Britt Robertson is working up from selling vintage clothing on eBay to launch her own retail website. The best part? It is completely binge-worthy, with 13 episodes available.

Where to stream: Netflix

Netflix

Wine country

With an all-star cast including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey, you can’t go wrong! The film follows six friends who go to Napa Valley for a weekend to celebrate Rebecca’s 50th birthday (Dratch). While the ladies drink (or a few!), They realize that no matter how separated their busy lives may be, they will always have each other’s backs.

Where to stream: Netflix

Grab the popcorn and your closest friends, it’s time for a girls night! What better way to remind all your favorite ladies how much you enjoy their company than with a streaming marathon all night?

Whether you and your crew want to laugh, cry or a bit of both, there are options for everyone to enjoy. From classic romcoms from the 80s to new Netflix originals, you can’t go wrong with these streamable favorites.

Sit back under the nearest blanket, sit with your besties and let the Galentine party begin with the TV shows and movies in the gallery above!