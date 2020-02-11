Advertisement

The first family that Howie adopted, a 2-year-old terrier with a tri-color coat made of wiry fur, wanted a pet dog that was willing to be suffocated. But he was nervous and was slowly warming up to his original owners, who decided that the hairy puppy wasn’t a good fit for their home.

They took him back to a river shelter where he found it difficult to get in touch with other animals, and the staff classified him as an “anxious” dog.

“This is basically a death sentence for an animal that has been returned to an animal shelter,” said Morgen Howells, care coordinator for Leashes of Love Rescue, a non-profit organization that takes in abandoned or endangered pets and maintains them for adoption.

For the safe return of Howie, a 2-year-old terrier that was stolen from a pet adoption event at the PetSmart in Lake Forest on Saturday, February 8, a reward of $ 1,000 was offered at nearby veterinary clinics and animal shelters have agreed not to contact the police if someone who has taken Howie with them comes back with an unharmed dog. (Photo courtesy of Leashes of Love).

It’s difficult to find people who are ready to take in pets with known behavioral or health problems, Howells said. These animals are often overlooked by potential adoptors because of their special needs. The animals are often put to sleep as the shelters strive to make room in their kennels for the sheer number of cats and dogs that are being abandoned.

“It felt like every muscle in his body was tense when I first picked it up,” said Howells, who had to lure Howie out from under a sofa when they met at the shelter last September. The dog ate nothing for days in the first few weeks that he spent at her home.

But with an investment of care and hard work Howie finally warmed up to Howells. He started eating regularly and even walked towards her, both of which were signs that the frightened terrier could one day be a beloved addition to the right family, she said.

She brought him into a foster home, where the young puppy showed further progress over the next 5 months. In fact, in the past few weeks he had started playing with other dogs. She made arrangements to include him in the LOLIR adoption campaign.

But Howie was stolen from the event, which took place at Foothill Ranch PetSmart, 26532 Towne Center Dr., on Saturday February 8, officials from Howells and Orange County Sheriff said.

LOLR offers a $ 1,000 reward for Howie’s safe return. The organization has no interest in indicting those responsible for the theft, Howells said. They just want him to be healthy so that they can find a suitable home again.

However, they work with authorities and affected community members to identify the woman who took him away. She was described as a woman, possibly in her 40s, with long, straight blonde hair and a thin stature. She was wearing a fashionable handbag and looked “neat and unassuming,” said Howells.

The woman never gave a name and arrived at the adoption event around 2:04 p.m. Saturday, said Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun. She presented herself as knowledgeable about caring for animals, claiming that she had previously saved cats and “said the right things” in order to gain the volunteers’ trust, according to Howells.

The woman asked Howie to hold on and then walked away from the adoption event while the volunteer who was helping her was distracted, Howells said. Surveillance footage showed her sitting on a curb with the dog on her lap. Then she got into a gray limousine and drove away.

“He is so adorable that I can understand someone who wants to pick him up and love him,” Howells said. “But I’m really afraid that someone who has him can’t really take care of Howie and he could go back to his behavior problems.”

In this case, Howells fears that Howie, who was taking special medication at the time of theft, could be mistreated or suspended.

LOLR’s Facebook post about the theft had received over a thousand responses, but Howie’s whereabouts were unclear until Tuesday evening.

“We’re not trying to indict. We don’t care,” Howells said, holding back the tears. “We just want Howie to come back safely.”

Foothill Ranch Petsmart staff, as well as staff from nearby shelters and veterinary clinics, have agreed not to report whoever shows up to return Howie, Howells said. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact LOLIC at 949-282-4654.

