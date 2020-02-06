Advertisement

Valentine’s Day does not require chocolates or flowers. No, it requires self-love. And one of the most striking ways to love yourself on February 14 is to wear an outfit with hearts. It may be cliché, but if you can’t wear your heart on your sleeve – literally – on the most romantic day of the year, when can you do that?

Not convinced that Valentine’s Day is the perfect time for self-love? What if I told you it was endorsed by none other than Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? A while ago Meghan wrote a message about the importance of celebrating yourself on Valentine’s Day. The Royal wrote for her now defunct blog, The Tig, and said: “I think you should be your own Valentine. I think you should cook that beautiful dinner, even if it is you, wearing your favorite outfit, yourself buy flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets confused when we focus on what we don’t have. ”

So there you have it.

Now you may not have your dream wardrobe (although I guarantee that there are some cherished pieces lurking), but if you want an outfit to remember this Valentine’s Day, go out and find it.

On the way to the office? Wear a smart jumpsuit or dress decorated with small red hearts. Are you planning the best date night of the year? Jazz things with a heart-shaped bag or vibrant knitwear. Are you looking forward to spend a night in front of the TV? For that you need a pajama with a heart print.

According to her Tig entry, Meghan spent a “amok” Valentine’s Day in new shoes. And you too. Why? As the duchess explained so wisely: “Because I have worked hard, because I am not going to wait for someone to buy me the things that I desire (and also do not want), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat my loved ones because I have my own am funny valentine. ‘

