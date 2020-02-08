Advertisement

For the third consecutive day, in solidarity with the hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet and their supporters, protesters blocked trucks to enter or leave the Port of Vancouver facilities on the south coast of Burrard Inlet.

Before Saturday 6 am, groups of protesters gathered on the north side of Heatley Avenue, Clark Drive on East Hastings Street and the Commissioner Street viaduct on McGill Street.

“When the port is closed, we acknowledge that industry continues to exploit the resources of the indigenous population as continued colonization in so-called Canada,” said Wulfgang Zapf, one of the Hastings and Clark demonstrators.

According to BC RCMP, a total of 10 people were arrested Thursday and Friday when officers commanded people who camped along Morice West Service Road near Houston. On Saturday, the police announced that 11 people had been arrested.

The hereditary leaders and their supporters are against a natural gas pipeline installed by Coastal GasLink.

Protesters had people leave the port with private vehicles, but did not allow commercial traffic in or out.

At Commissioner Street, dozens of trucks on McGill Street were backed up until about noon when most drivers decided to go home.

“As far as the eye can see, there is a row of trucks on the back and that is not traffic passing through the port,” said Protestant Isabel Krupp. “These are commerce and raw materials that are not sold and that is a victory.”

A few drivers who spoke with CTV News said they were paid by the hour, but most said they were owner-operators and that the blockade had financial consequences for them.

“Yes, it costs me money,” said truck driver Amarjit Singh Dhillon. “I don’t know why. I have to work.”

“We have trouble with truck drivers. We know that,” said Krupp, who urged the truck drivers to show solidarity with the demonstrators.

A few police officers in Vancouver looked at as demonstrators and drivers who had a relatively civil dialogue, but the two sides could not find an agreement.



A long line of trucks was supported by the protest and several drivers said they lost wages. (CTV)

“There are many people here who are willing to be arrested and put their bodies at risk for the laws of law, for indigenous sovereignty and for the future of our world,” said Krupp.

In a statement, the Vancouver police said officers would follow the protest, with public safety as the priority.

“Protesting activity is currently blocking vehicle access to port roads on the south coast of Vancouver Harbor at Heatley, Clark and commissioner. We follow the situation and work with the city and local police, “the port of Vancouver said in a statement to CTV News.

While the conflict took place in a remote northern BC. location, protests in support of members of the Wet’suwet and First Nation opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline echoed through Canada this week.

In Belleville, Ont., A protest on Saturday stopped the VIA Rail service between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa for the second day in a row.

In Victoria, protesters lit a ceremonial fire for the provincial legislature, and some camped on the site all night.

Activists say that more than 50 “solidarity actions” have taken place since the arrests started on Thursday.

Laws and hereditary leaders who oppose the pipeline say the nation has never signed treaties or agreed to sell its land to Canada. They say they continue to have legal control over the territory.

RCMP officers execute a court order dated December 31 that prevents Law Act members and their supporters from blocking access to Coastal GasLink workplaces. When the order of December 31 was granted, Justice Marguerite Church wrote that B.C. law still applies to the territory of Wet’suwet’en.

Coastal GasLink has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations governments along the proposed route of the pipeline, but the company has no support from the hereditary leaders of the Law’s laws.

