You’ve probably heard at least one person say that smartphones distract you and ultimately hinder you from performing important tasks. But according to Think With Google, the market research and insights page of the search engine, 75% of people said their smartphones actually helped them to feel more productive in 2017. It all depends on how you choose to use your phone’s features use. For example, if you have an iPhone, you may not have understood all the ways Siri can help you be more productive and stay on track.

According to the November 2018 Voice Assistant Consumer Adoption Report, 44% of smartphone owners use Siri compared to other virtual assistants, making it the most widely used smart speech assistant there is. However, despite its popularity, the report suggested that 35% of smartphone users only tried speech assistants once or twice and rarely used them differently. People are likely to use these voice assistants more often if they knew they could be used to send messages, Google questions on the spot and fully update their task lists hands-free. But productivity is not limited to work tasks and assignments – it also contains everything that helps you center yourself and feel organized. Siri has you covered there too.

Here are 11 Siri productivity hacks that you can use today to help you through your long to-do list this week and the following days.

1. Set reminders for the day

With your iPhone you can create reminders and to-do lists yourself, but thanks to Siri you can set these reminders without opening the app or typing things out. Just say something like “Siri, remind me that I have to call my mother back at 6 p.m.”, automatically sets that reminder. In this way, when 6 p.m. passes, you will receive a message reminding you to do what you have to do.

2. Log your meals

If you have downloaded fitness and wellness apps to your phone to help you keep track of what you eat, how much water you drink or how many steps you take, Siri can help you stay on track. First, make sure that you create a shortcut on Siri so that you can initiate a specific task by saying a word or pressing a shortcut icon. For example, if you download an app that tracks your water intake, you can set a shortcut to Siri so that when you say something like “Siri, log eight grams of water”, Siri understands that you are referring to the app reference and record your water intake hands free in the app.

3. Time your duties

If you want to make sure you don’t spend too much time on a task, ask Siri to set timers to keep you on track. Say “Siri, set a timer for 25 minutes” and you have your timer ready and started without messing around with your phone. You can also do the same to time your breaks.

4. Track your sleep

If you have apps such as AutoSleep on your phone to keep track of your sleep patterns, you can check in the data via Siri. For this app you must set a shortcut in advance. After you’ve done that, you can just ask, “Siri, how did I sleep?” and Siri reads the information that the app has stored about your sleep patterns. That way you don’t have to make time to go through the logistics – you can just read a quick, useful summary.

5. Reply to texts when your hands are full

Whether you have done your nails, are walking or just do not have time to skip a beat, you can still respond to text messages with Siri. Siri can read your latest text messages to you and help you dictate answers so you don’t have to stop what you are doing to send a text message. Moreover, it is super entertaining to read Siri emojis.

6. Relieve stress

Sometimes the best way to increase productivity is to make sure you free up time to just relax and breathe. If you have the Calm app, used for meditation and relaxation, you can tell Siri to use it immediately by saying something as simple as “Siri, Breathe.” Siri will understand this (after you have set up a shortcut for the app) and read options for breathing or meditation.

7. Send emails

If you are preparing an important memo but suddenly remember that you have to e-mail a colleague about an upcoming meeting, you do not have to stop what you are doing or switch tabs. If your email is set up on your phone, simply say “Siri, send an email” and Siri starts an email that you can send to someone and dictate.

8. Make reservations

If you have to make a dinner at the last minute, but can’t find time to stop and look for the restaurant number, Siri can help you. Even if you don’t have the restaurant number in your address book, if you only say “Siri, call Olive Garden”, Siri will suggest the nearest one and then choose the number if you give it “OK”. You can make dinner reservations while you perform another task.

9. Update your calendar

Sometimes you have to plan your day when it happens. If there is an emergency appointment or you only have to add a meeting to your agenda, you do not have to open your agenda to do this. Just say something like: “Siri, add a team meeting to my agenda for February 29 at 2 p.m.” You can create a calendar event and even let Siri know if you want to set some sort of warning for when the event is coming.

10. Check how far places are

If you are trying to plan your day and want to see how long it will take you to go to your next destination, ask Siri. You can ask how far a location is and how much time it would take you to get there, given the traffic. This way you know the best time to leave home.

11. Ask questions

If you are working on a report and cannot remember a specific fact or statistic, you don’t have to stop using Google. Just ask Siri the question. By saying something like: “Siri, what percentage of people get their news online?” Siri offers you a list search with articles and sites that are most relevant to your search. You will have to go a bit deeper yourself, but often the articles that Siri shows show the answer in the example.

