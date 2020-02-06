Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for Married at first sight Season 10, Episode 6, “Paradise Found.”)

When it comes to good things, they always come to an end, but despite the couples of Married at First Sight’s tenth season having to go home from their honeymoon, some futures look pretty clear – heavy emphasis on the word some. The latest episode of the Lifetime series also showed a hint for the problems because a few participants had difficult times on the same wavelength as their partner or crew.

Below we break all the big moments from the episode entitled “Paradise Found”, but watch out for large spoilers that lie ahead.

Good morning

The episode starts with the couples waking up in Panama as their honeymoons are approaching their end. While Katie Derek teases about snoring, Brandon struggles with the constant presence of the camera and Jessica is enthusiastic about the growing intimacy of her and Austin – they even discuss the idea of ​​having a dog.

Baby is talking

The couples embark on a group outing and when they meet in the shuttle bus, the subject of children comes up when some of them commented on their plans. Among the couples who want to be parents? Katie and Derek mentioned a two-year timetable.

Time apart

The couples on the excursion evoke the absence of Michael and Meka, and when we see them spending time separately, it seems as if all hope can be lost. But will divorce make their hearts grow?

On the water

In the meantime, it is fun for the group in the sun on a catamaran while lounging, swimming and more. While the couples relax, Brandon notes Taylor’s obsession with documenting her life for social media and Austin is excited that his less adventurous self is being pushed by his fearless husband Jessica. When they are all in the water, there are plenty of jokes about Zach’s hair if no strands are out of place.

Warm up

Back on the land, Michael and Meka agree to meet and roam the city of Panama and learn more about each other along the way. As you browse stores and enjoy some frozen treats, the coolness between this pair starts to thaw in a way that viewers have not seen since their wedding day. They connect passion for their career and talk about their love of travel.

Guy Time

When the group excursion splits in two, the men really become aware of what is going on in their new marriages. Pushing Austin, the other grooms want him to share whether he and Jessica have been intimate or not. Although he is on site, he refuses to give a definitive answer, but there are certainly implications. As for Brandon, he reveals himself about a private person and his struggle with having cameras nearby. Then Zach gets some interesting reactions when he talks about “building attraction” with Mindy, which some of them translate into: “Zach is not attracted to his wife.”

Ladies Vent

In their own group discussion, the women open their concerns, namely Mindy with Zach’s obvious lack of attraction. Meanwhile, Taylor Brandon calls ‘her princess’, meaning he needs more maintenance than she does, and she tells the girls about his surprise in the bathtub of the previous episode. Katie, on the other hand, says that she and Derek are good for the moment.

Day dates

Before the last night arrives, the couples go their own way with Katie and Derek having lunch on the Panama Canal and discussing the role of her dog in their marriage. Austin and Jessica meanwhile visit the old city, where they discuss spirituality and its importance in their future.

Last night

On their last night in paradise, the couples enjoy quiet dinners as they share their thoughts on what’s going to happen. For these couples, thoughts about the future range from minor concerns to major concerns. Brandon worries that Taylor just lives for likes on social media, and points to possible future tensions about the obsession. Meanwhile, Katie and Derek become realistic and compassionate about their shared fear of what life will be like outside of paradise. Michael and Meka go for a drink and despite her different rules get along, while Mindy finally lets Zach know what she thinks about his “constructive attraction” conversation and the lack of a wedding ring on his finger. What about Austin and Jessica? They enjoyed a nice quiet meal together in their hotel room.

Together

Michael and Meka end their night by sharing the same hotel room on their last night in Panama, which represents progress in their relationship. But can they make it work in the long run?

Courtesy visit

In separate video diaries, Mindy and Zach reveal further struggles in the relationship while they are Dr. Viviana calls for help. Needless to say, the expert is not happy to learn about Zach’s actions, worrying that he is not as invested as previously believed in marriage.

nuclear melting

The last morning in Panama, the couples are prepared to leave, and that is when Brandon’s frustration with the camera comes to a head. When the crew tries to follow him into the elevator, he puts his hand against the lens and it gets a little warm. When he finally boarded the shuttle bus to take them to the airport for home, he swears to the crew and Taylor, much to everyone’s horror.

Married at first sight, Wednesday, 8 / 7c, Lifetime

