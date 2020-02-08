Advertisement

The 2020 Oscars are there and whether you are viewing them alone or organizing a shindig, the nine Best Picture nominees provided enough food for Oscar party recipes.

Some films contain more eating moments than others. For example, there is no plentiful dining in the 1917 WWI set. But even with Little Women partially taking place during the Civil War, Edible Boston reported that there are 27 food scenes in the adaptation of Greta Gerwig. Robert DeNiro’s Frank Sheeran finds plenty of time to dine – and kill – in places like Friendly Lounge, Villa Di Roma and Umberto’s Clam House during the three and a half hour duration of The Irishman. The Kim family gets a taste for the finer things in life (sometimes literally) in Parasite. And the Mexican food scene in Los Angeles received a substantial screen time in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood when Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio reached Casa Vega for margaritas and tacos while Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate goes to El Coyote on a very fateful evening.

The only food that dominated the nominees for Best Picture was ice cream. The sweet treat appeared in Little Women and received notable shoutouts from Ken Miles from Christian Bale in Ford v. Ferrari and Jimmy Hoffa from Al Pacino in The Irishman. Although Jimmy Hoffa is always ready for some ice cream, you need a number of other foods during the show that lasts about three hours when the Oscars start at 8:00 PM. EST on February 9. So here’s what you can fill with your Oscar table for a family-approved party in March.

1. “Marriage Story” – New York To LA Pizza

The divorce of Charlie and Nicole is a coastal battle between New York and Los Angeles, so the Californian pizza feels like a reasonable compromise. Although Charlie may not approve of it, make it vegetarian like this vegetarian and avocado pizza from A Couple Cooks. Serve with a lot of garnish and keep it ready in time for the acceptance speech of Laura Dern’s best supporting role.

2. “Parasite” – Peaches

3. ‘Irishman’ – Philly Cheesesteak Potato peels

Frank delivers (or steals, depending on how you look at it) steak and comes from Philadelphia, so put an Irish twist on the classic bacon appetizer with these Philly cheesesteak potato peels from Mom on Timeout.

4. ‘Joker’ – Death In The Afternoon

Ernest Hemingway claimed to have made this absinthe and champagne cocktail that is just as deadly (and so green) as Arthur Fleck from Joaquin Phoenix. Whether you drink it in honor of or drown your worries over the 11 Joker nominations, be careful with this cocktail.

5. “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” – Cliff’s Mac & Cheese Balls

Stuntman Cliff Booth only has time to make macaroni with cheese and cheese. But if you want to celebrate Pitt’s most likely best supporting actor in style, buy a little more enthusiast with mac and cheese balls, such as this recipe from Damn Delicious.

6. “Ford V. Ferrari” – Es-car-go

In honor of Matt Damon and Bale traveling to Le Mans in France for some sports car racing, give Escargot a try and see how fast they go.

Escargot may seem exotic or intimidating, but it’s not that hard to prepare and you can purchase snails from sites like Amazon and Walmart.

7. “Parasite” – Ramdom

8. “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” – Hollywood Open Bar

The Oscars may not be Golden Globes when it comes to alcohol consumption by the public. But you can channel Rick Dalton and his favorite drinking partner Cliff with a bar that serves the cocktails they consume in the 1960s movies. Essential drinks are bloody Marys, whiskey acids and frozen margaritas (preferably served by the jug). Make sure that the cocktails are non-alcoholic, so that everyone can enjoy them.

9. “The Irishman” – Chili Cheese Dogs

Ice cream was perhaps Jimmy Hoffa’s favorite treat, but Lum’s chili dogs came in close second. Vegan recipes, such as these from Broma Bakery, are also available to make this dish more accessible.

10. ‘Jojo Rabbit’ – Bunny Peeps with licorice laces

In the spirit of Jojo Rabbit you make a dessert full of whimsy by binding licorice (shoe) laces around rabbit spikes. It’s not Easter yet, but pink bunny-shaped Peeps are available for Valentine’s Day and are a little easier to get than unicorn meat.

11. “1917” – Milk

Lance Corporals William Schofield and Thomas Blake don’t have much time to sit down and eat during their daring mission to deliver a life-saving message in WWI, but milk has never tasted so good. To spice up the end of the ceremony, make this milk punch with whiskey from The Little Epicurean.

12. ‘Little Women’ – Strawberry ice cream

After the sisters have given away their Christmas breakfast to the Hummel family in March, Mr. Laurence their generosity with a party with pink ice cream. While food stylist Christine Tobin told the Boston NPR station that she was serving pink peppermint ice cream on the set, strawberry flavor works great when Little Women takes Oscar Gold home.

With these recipes you eat like a Hollywood star. And even if your favorite movie from 2019 doesn’t win (or is not nominated), you have the ice for your convenience.

