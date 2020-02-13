As a professional astrologer, one of my favorite topics is to treat love and relationships. A big reason for this is because I believe that we learn a lot about ourselves through our relationships with others. It also just feels great to love and be loved by someone who makes our lives a little sweeter.

When people come to me for a love lecture, it is often single people who want to know what they can do to find love, but every once in a while I get couples who come to me and want to know how to make their relationship best working, too. As part of this work I often ask questions about the compatibility of zodiacs: can a Ram and a Capricorn work? Is a Pisces the best match for a Cancer? Regardless of the relationship status of a person, I am convinced that any combination of constellations can work well together. It is about how people in the relationship appear for themselves and for each other.

Of course, one of the best ways we can see astrological compatibility in action is the love life of our favorite celebrities. Although there are many factors that can make or break a high-profile relationship, the astrology of a romantic connection between famous people can be particularly enlightening about what makes sparks fly between two people and what keeps the flame going.

Below we look at the astrological compatibility between these pairs with stars.

1. Beyoncé (Virgo) and Jay-Z (Sagittarius)

At first glance it may seem like a practical Virgo and a free-spirited Sagittarius could never make it work, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z show us exactly what happens when you combine the fierce work ethic and firm commitment of a Virgo with the visionary attitude and a big-hearted love for an archer.

2. Kim Kardashian (Libra) and Kanye West (Gemini)

With Kim and Kanye as air signs (the typically more popular, cool and well-known peeps of the zodiac), this is a combination that works, because air signs such as Libra and Gemini need partners who can keep things interesting, pop their social lives, and share a place with them on the A-list.

3. Ayesha (Ram) and Steph Curry (Pisces)

An assertive and independent Aries may seem too much for a sweet and tender Pisces to deal with, but their differences make this combination a success. As Ayesha admitted, it was Steph’s sweetness that captured her heart, while Ayesha surprised Steph by distinguishing herself from the rest with her confident attitude.

4. Priyanka Chopra (Cancer) and Nick Jonas (Virgo)

For feeding cancer such as Priyanka Chopra, who often spends a lot of time caring for others, having a thoughtful and dedicated Virgo like Nick Jonas is precisely the support and care for a Cancer as she needs. At the same time, Virgo men like Nick love boss babes like Priyanka. And what does “boss” not say as an accomplished, older woman?

5. Chrissy Teigen (Sagittarius) and John Legend (Capricorn)

Sometimes a fiery Sagittarius gal on the road needs a solid, down-to-earth partner to stop her, while a pragmatic and hard-working Capricorn needs a lucky partner to release him from time to time and look at the sunny side of the road life. Chrissy and John seem to have nailed the Sag-Cap connection.

6. Cardi B (Libra) and Offset (Sagittarius)

When a Libra and an Sagittarius come together, this can be a connection that can be built on true friendship, especially since the two share a love of art, culture (hey, Kulture!) And a lifestyle along the way. From their role as a music artist, emerging fashion icons, international jetsetters and loving parents – Cardi B and Offset are a dynamic duo.

7. Justin (Pisces) and Hailey Beiber (Sagittarius)

A fiery Sagittarius in combination with a romantic Pisces can be an astrologically “strange couple”, but the two signs actually have much more in common than not. With their shared spiritual values, a similar philosophical view of the world, and a “true love or failure” approach to romance, it’s not hard to see why Justin and Hailey Bieber fell in love and tied the knot twice.

8. Jennifer Lopez (Leo) and Alex Rodriguez (Leo)

It is said that when you go out with someone who shares your sun sign, it is like going out with yourself. But if you are a fabulous self-assured, charismatic and talented Leo, is that so bad? JLo and A-Rod don’t think so. What makes this pair especially cute is to see how they lovingly share the spotlight, especially those times when A-Rod JLo cheers from the sidelines.

9. Megan (Leo) and Harry (Virgo)

They have conquered the world with their whirlwind, against all odds in romance. Although both are not strangers to the spotlight, a mega-watt Leo like Megan needs a dedicated Virgo partner like Harry who not only supports her shine, but also encourages it. And no matter how dedicated they may be to their partners, it is refreshing for them to find a partner who loves them just as much.

10. Barack (Leo) and Michelle Obama (Capricorn)

Although Leos and Capricorn are signs with very strong personalities, these two have made good use of that power to achieve the things they have done both as a team and individually. And because Leos and Caps prefer long-term love, it is not surprising that the Obamas have been married for almost 30 years.

11. Neil Patrick Harris (Gemini) and David Burtka (Gemini)

In the typical air sign (i.e., Gemini), Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka started their relationship as friends, leaving things cool and casual before the sparks started flying. After hanging around a few times and finally being on their first date, the two became inseparable – sort of twins. Coincidence that Gemini is the sign of The Twins? I do not think so.

12. Ellen Degeneres (Waterman) and Portia de Rossi (Waterman)

About her relationship with her wife, Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres quoted: “Portia fully understands me.” Aquarius are often misunderstood, so nothing says true love more than a partner who gets their wayward, off-the-wall personality. So when two Aquarius find love with each other, you know they’ve found where they belong.

13. Shawn Mendes (Leo) and Camila Cabello (Pisces)

When you place a fiery Lion together with seductive Pisces, you often get steam. And since these two characters share a passion (and often a talent) for music and art, it is no wonder why the passion of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes plus their mutual admiration for each other (an artist always needs a muse) is what these connection got off the ground.