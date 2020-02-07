Advertisement

Starz

Starz

Advertisement

flashbacks

The trailer starts with a number of callbacks to earlier days such as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) says to Jamie (Sam Heughan): “Don’t you feel that everything is pointing you somewhere – space, time, history? I am grateful for every day that we have.” We visit her first encounter with the standing stones in Craigh na Dun, as well as her 60s style in Boston. Could this mean that we get some flashbacks this season?

Starz

Better times for Bree and Roger

Now reunited and alive as a couple, the romance of Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) is fully displayed in the trailer while the two share a sweet kiss. This season they marry for family and friends.

Starz

The relationship between Murtagh and Jocasta

Just like Bree and Roger, fans are treated to a teasing relationship between Jamie’s godfather, Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and his aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy). However, things look tense because the couple may be divorced because she is a loyalist and he is a rebel.

Starz

Governor Tryon forces Jamie’s hand

We see the antagonist of the season, Governor Tryon (Tim Downie), Jamie approaching and saying, “The time has come for you to honor your oath. Don’t disappoint me.” This refers to Jamie’s orders to arrest his godfather for his crimes against the crown.

Starz

Family separated again?

Through stories, Jamie suggests that Brianna’s time would be safer for her young family than in this war zone. Could this push the daughter of Jamie and Claire away from the action and back to her present, which would now be the 70s? Roger seems to think it’s a good idea, but promises to be where Bree is because she is his family.

Starz

Claire’s constant care

Claire remains diligent in her healing role as she treats patients, but has she come across anything that she can’t even repair? “I need to know what causes their diseases,” she says aloud. Can she find the answers she is looking for or will the disease destroy the people around her? “Doesn’t this play God?” a worried Bree asks.

Starz

Where loyalty lies

“I have taken an oath at the crown, but I will not stand and watch my kinsmen being killed,” Jamie promises in the trailer. But will his loyalty falter? Bree reminds her parents that the revolution is the key to making America what it is in the future. “If we stop this fight now, America will never become America,” she says.

Starz

Jamie returns to the battlefield

After seeing him in the front line of Culloden, Jamie returns to the battlefield, but this time he’s wearing … a red coat?! The last time he fought was against the British soldiers. Although it may be a sign of change for the Fraser, we are willing to bet that the uniform is more than you would expect.

Starz

The big wedding?

Along with clips from Bree and Roger, we get a look at what we assume is their marriage. The vast landscape, ornate fences and finely dressed guests suggest at least a kind of party, and we know how well Outlander does costumes, so consider us sold.

Starz

Still hot and heavy

What would an Outlander trailer be without the stupid moments of Jamie and Claire? The new preview does not disappoint and reveals various intimate exchanges between the couple.

Starz

Standing together at the Fiery Cross

“We can’t say what could happen to us, just as you give me your word, I give you mine. Stay by my hand,” Jamie tells his family and followers. Their gathering seems to be part of a scene from Diana Gabaldon’s book, The Fiery Cross, which explores season 5.

Starz

Little clothing

Towards the end of the trailer, some characters show great skin – especially Heughan’s Jamie Fraser and Balfe’s Claire.

Starz

Is that Bonnet?

Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) seemed to have died in season 4, but recent credits tease his return. So we can’t help but think that this quick shot might be from Jamie demanding revenge on the man who terrorized his family and raped his daughter. But it is so fast and blurry, we cannot confirm that yet.

There is only about a week until the fifth season of Outlander arrives, but while we wait, the full official trailer has lots of juicy tidbits to hold us up.

The two-minute preview offers many new details about season 5, including a glimpse into the political tension of the American revolution, as well as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) fighting to keep their families safe. Also for the ride are Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), who seem to be more familiar with the 18th-century lifestyle.

But could the war harm the peace of the Fraser family if the war threatens? The trailer teases that and more. In the gallery above we break down the most important moments from the trailer, which unfortunately does not contain any major performances by Lord John Gray (David Berry), Fergus (Cesar Domboy) or Marsali (Lauren Lyle). See who is there and much more by clicking and watching the full trailer below!

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.starz.com/videos/embed/ebc5320f-8586-4707-8928-79ed512890d2?footer=false&cid=1120725" width="640px" height="360px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

foreigner, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8 / 7c, Starz

Advertisement