Advertisement

In the parliamentary elections in Delhi, a close battle was fought in at least 13 constituencies, with profit margins ranging from under 7,000 votes to 753. Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot were also among the 13 lowest-margin candidates.

Three of the 46 seated MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the same constituencies as in the 2015 polls also lost in this election. These include Nitin Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar and SD Sharma from Ghonda.

The party also had 23 fresh faces this time, five of which had lost, including Ram Singh Netaji, who had switched from Congress to AAP and lost from Badarpur.

Advertisement

Analysis of the survey data showed that this time there were at least nine constituencies in which the winning range was less than 5,000. Margins were over 5,000, but less than 7,000 in four segments.

AAP’s fresh face and lawyer Bhupinder Singh Joon, who replaced the party’s disqualified MLA devender Sehrawat, defeated Sat Prakash Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with only 753 votes. Senior AAP officials blamed Sehrawat for close combat in the constituency dominated by the Jat community. In the 2015 general election, Sehrawat won the segment with 19,536 votes.

“Sehrawat, who joined the BJP months before the elections, used his supporters against the AAP,” said an AAP member on condition of anonymity.

AAP’s Nitin Tyagi, the seated MLA from Laxmi Nagar, lost the seat against BJP’s Abhay Verma in an exciting competition. Tyagi, who was originally in the lead from Delhi, eventually lost 880 votes. In 2015, Tyagi won the seat with 4,846 votes.

The third lowest of all profit margins was that of AAP’s Pawan Sharma against Adarsh ​​Nagar. Sharma, a fresh face, defeated Raj Kumar Bhatia of BJP with 1,589 votes. Next came Madan Lal of AAP from Kasturba Nagar, who won with 3,165 votes.

CABINET MINISTERS

Among the cabinet ministers of the AAP government, Social Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who won the Seemapuri seat with 56,108 votes, was one of the front runners. The Minister of Food and Civil Care, Imran Hussain, won with 36,172 votes. Labor Minister Gopal Rai won the Babarpur seat with 33,062 votes, and Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal recorded an election victory from New Delhi with a lead of 21,697 votes.

PWD minister Satyendar Jain, who had a competition cliffhanger, eventually won Shakur Basti with 7,592 votes, while Gahlot also won the Najafgarh constituency with 6,231 votes. With 3,207 votes, Sisodia had the lowest victory margin of all cabinet ministers.

The New Delhi Legislative Assembly will have 16 MLAs for the first time, all from the AAP, including Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey – the trio that had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha 2019 election.

Advertisement