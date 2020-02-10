Advertisement

Whether you spend Valentine’s Day alone and treat yourself as the queen you are, or share the night with someone special, you will want to get some fresh candles that will help you determine Valentine’s Day mood. It’s so simple, but lighting a nice smelling candle immediately refreshes the room and creates a peaceful, relaxed atmosphere. Lighting a candle is a multi-sensual experience, lighting a beautiful candle with the combination of a soft, flickering light and the soft aroma of something sweet or musky, you are completely immersed in an atmosphere. And let’s be real, Valentine’s Day is a great time to recycle or up-cycle all the candles you’ve already burned to the bottom.

So instead of buying yourself a bouquet of roses that won’t last long after the holidays, you buy a pair of sexy candles that you can use all year round. Experiment with different types of scents and try something new to give you something to look forward to. Taking the time to make candles yourself by lighting a ritual is a major effort for yourself and goes a long way. Here is a selection of candles, ranging from luxurious to environmentally friendly, all with valuable mood-enhancing properties perfect for Valentine’s Day.

1. A minimalist atmospheric candle

This minimalistic candle will serve as a permanent confirmation in your house, because when you have burned all the wax, you can use the pot as a succulent.

2. A custom candle

This custom candle can be made with a holder design that represents a day that is important to you, such as a birthday or an anniversary. Because you can burn something meaningful on the candle that is actually visible, it gets another layer of sensory attraction.

3. A love candle

This candle captures the scents of love and also has “love” on it, so you can use it for decorative purposes or only to light it on special occasions.

4. A female candle

This candle is amazing, and the fact that it smells wonderful is really second to how amazing it will look in every room.

5. A beautiful candle holder

This candle smells as sweet as it is beautiful. When you’re done using it as a candle, you can use the jar on your desk to store makeup brushes or pens – you don’t want to give it up.

6. A hearty candle

If you are not in the mood for something exaggerated, this candle will hit a musky and more complex tone.

7. A zero-waste soy candle

Apart from the scent, the best thing about this candle is the fact that every part of it can be recycled or reused. It is a candle that you can feel good with.

8. An earthy candle

Palo Santo is such an atmosphere maker. This great looking candlestick and scent can turn your space into a haven with a swipe of a match.

9. An anti-Valentine’s day candle

If you are not in the mood for roses and sweet scents, choose “burning rose” – a smoky, woody scent that is not frilly at all.

10. Fruity flower candle

This is the couple’s dessert candle. It is very sweet and reminiscent of fruit and candied treats, making your home feel just as inviting as a warm cake in the oven.

11. An Astro candle

If you want to connect to your zodiac sign, light an astrology candle and contact your cosmic self.

