This is how freeway accidents happen: parked trucks, express buses and in the middle of the night

Firozabad (UP): A double-decker sleeper bus crashed on Wednesday night on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway against a truck that was being repaired for a flat tire. 14 people fell asleep in their seats and another 25 seriously injured.

The truck cleaner, who was also injured, said he changed the tire on the side of the road when the bus rushed in and drove straight into the stationary vehicle.

There were 50 people, mostly from Bihar, on the bus who drove from Delhi to Motihari. The accident occurred at 10 a.m. in the Nagla Khanagar police station.

The 25 injured are being treated in various hospitals, said senior police superintendent Sachindra Patel.

An injured passenger told reporters that he was on the top of the sleeper bus at the time of the accident and lost consciousness in the accident.

“When I got there, I found everything around me broken. I don’t know what happened to the man who slept in the adjacent seat. “

