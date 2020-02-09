Advertisement

Roscommon

1-8

–

0-4

Clare

Clare saved her most disappointing performance in this year’s Division Two campaign as she visited a wet and windy Dr. Hyde Park had barely aroused a gallop.

Image: Gerard O'Loughlin

From the heights of humiliating Kildare seven days ago, this reversal was a reality check for Colm Collins’ men, who scored only four points in the 70 minutes, three of which arrived in the second half of the injury break.

The game was there for Clare during the break when Roscommon with Storm Ciara in the back could only gain a lead of six points. The home team had kept their guests goalless, but their strikers fought for sensible traction against a well-organized Clare defense.

Reigning Connacht champions, led by Brian Stack, Enda Smith, David Murray and Cathal Cregg, were safer after the break and substitute Noel Gately’s added time was a good reward for a good afternoon in the office.

Clare’s concern was not supported by the dismissal of midfielder Ciarán Russell, who had just returned to the fight from black card in added time.

Roscommon had lost Niall Daly for two yellow cards in quick succession after only 23 minutes. Conor Daly was also shown a black card in the game’s dying embers.

Ironically, Clare had got off to a good start and was in possession of the ball in the early stages, although the strength of the breeze dictated that they could not test Roscommon’s defense, especially near the goal.

The home team started the scoreboard with their first two attacks. Richard Hughes and David Murray prepared the current full-back Brian Stack for the start before Cathal Cregg effectively used the wind to separate the 40m posts.

A foul on Hubert Darcy gave Cian McKeon the opportunity to open his account in the 10th minute from a free one, and the Boyle player was required to do so.

A rare Clare attack on the Roscommon full-back line resulted in a tremendous moment when Roscommon’s goalkeeper Colm Lavin intercepted a Russell pass in the 15th minute, destined for the unmarked Keelan Sexton.

A Clare goal at this stage would have driven them back into the competition, but Colm Collins would have been happy with the way his team frustrated the Roscommon strikers and would have given them no room to draw a potential match winner record ,

Ciarán Lennon, McKeon (a free) and Cregg added points to Roscommon’s record before the break, but the 0-0 lead at 0-0 halftime seemed unlikely from their perspective.

Still, Roscommons game management was excellent in the second half. Eddie Nolan, introduced during the break, helped great Enda Smith get a foothold in the middle, and suddenly Roscommon was in charge of the property.

A foul on Lennon resulted in McKeon being free for the third time in the afternoon after 39 minutes – the first result of a description against the elements.

David Tubridy eventually opened Clare’s account from a distance, but they were still struggling to gain a foothold in the competition.

The remaining three points were lost in the second half of the injury from Tubridy and Eoin Cleary, as well as a shot by substitute Jack Morrissey.

Enda Smith pointed to the run three minutes before the end before Gately fired the ball into the empty net after Lennon’s refusal to confirm his team’s victory.

After a jerky start, Roscommon’s league campaign is finally open.

Roscommon goalscorers: C. McKeon 0-3 (3f), N. Gately 1-0, C. Cregg 0-2, B. Stack, E. Smith, C. Lennon 0-1.

Goal scorer for Clare: D. Tubridy 0-2 (2f), E. Cleary (1f), J. Morrissey 0-1

ROSCOMMON: C. Lavin; D. Murray, B. Stack, M. Richardson; N. Daly, C. Daly, R. Hughes; T. O’Rourke, E. Smith; N. Kilroy, C. McKeon, H. Darcy; D. Smith, C. Lennon, C. Cregg.

Subs: N. Gately for D. Smith (35), E. Nolan for O’Rourke (h-t), F. Cregg for C. Cregg (62), C. Hussey for Hughes (69).

CLARE: S. Ryan; G. Kelly, C. Brennan, K. Harnett; D. Ryan, P. Lillis, C. O’Dea; C. Russell, C. O’Connor; S. Collins, D. Tubridy, D. Coughlan; G. O’Brien, E. Cleary, K. Sexton.

Subs: J. Morrissey for O’Brien (49), A. Sweeney for Ryan (55), D. Masterson for O’Connor (61), E. McMahon for Sexton (65).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

