Galentine Day is the official unofficial holiday for celebrating your best friends. And you want to show up fully armed during your meeting with funny Galentine’s Day gifts that will certainly impress the entire crew. Although sentimental gift exchanges can lead to sweet moments of contact between friends, nothing resembles the laughter you share about a funny gift. Every excuse to laugh is a good one – a concept that is particularly relevant when you think that Galentine’s Day is a fake vacation made on a TV show by a comedian Amy Poehler.

That said, keep the sweet and meaningful gifts for birthdays, because Galentine Day is all about lightly celebrating your deepest friendships. You don’t have to spend a lot of money or think too much about getting gifts for your friends who will brighten up their day and make them feel loved and appreciated. And if you emphasize that you choose a gift, nobody knows how to make your best friend laugh like you, so don’t think about it too much. You know in your belly what kind of gift will make her smile.

Browse these grinning gifts that will immediately brighten you and your best friend Galentine’s day.

Card game

This card game from For The Girls was created by the people who created the original What Do You Meme game and is just as fun but with a women’s theme. It is a great gift choice for your best on Galentine Day, because it gives you two a great activity to enjoy together and to come for a lot.

Hos Before Bros Card

This Leslie Knope card features the slogan “Hos Before Bros” from Galentine’s Day. It is funny but also sweet and has a lot of room to write in each other’s jokes.

Matching BFF earrings

Go old school and give your bestie a gift for each of these quirky earrings, and you keep the other half. That way you can wear them together as friendship earrings.

Custom BFF print

You can choose from different options to adjust the BFFs so that they resemble you and your BFF as much as possible, up to their hairstyle and the drinks they hold. Aka, swap the coffee cup for a Gatorade to make it more personal.

Leslie Knope Cards

These handmade Leslie Knope quote cards are the perfect way to tell your bestie that you love her, without being overly sentimental. They are cute and funny, but leave just enough room for you to add something serious if you want.

Candle from OG Galentine

If your bestie is a fan of Parks and Rec., Also known as the source of OG Galentine’s Day, she will love this candle with a quote from Leslie Knope on it.

Witty plant pot

A plant is always a great gift, but it is even better if it contains a funny pun that will make your bestie smile every time she gives it water.

Witty candle

Why would you give your bestie an old candle if you can get one that comes with a powerful slogan that has the power to inspire her every time she lights it up?

Humorous cookbook

If your bestie is more interested in cooking than skilled in cooking, this book will serve as the perfect comic push to improve her skills. The book comes with 60 beginner-friendly recipes.

Novelty Lamp

If your best friend loves sushi, there is no greater non-edible gift than a glowing sushi lamp. It is cute, funny and fully functional.

A silly joke

If your best friend has a weakness for bathroom humor, she will be very excited about this toilet roll holder that has the ability to play a self-recorded six-second message or song every time you reach a square.

Collection Of Sarcastic Stickers

We can all use a little sarcastic humor. This epic book with the noble name ‘Sarcastickers’ will prove to be a dose of laughter that keeps on giving. Recommended zingers include “donut talk to me” and “stay on your selfie.”

Non-cheesy book with confirmations

This is the perfect gift for the best who can use a serious pep talk, but who has a sense of humor. It is an inspiring reading, but it is also honest and funny.

Book of feminist postcards

Although the message behind these rad postcards is not funny, the postcards themselves are lively and cheeky, empowering and cheeky. You and your best can enjoy browsing them together.

DIY Bread Package

Baking bread in a flower pot is not only a very strange thing to do, but also a very nice and delicious thing to do in it. Give your bestie this kit as a gift and keep using it together so that you have a fun and rewarding Galentine’s Day activity to enjoy during your hang out.

