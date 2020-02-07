Advertisement

Fifteen Kerala students who were stuck in China after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will finally return home after the government’s successful intervention on Friday evening.

The Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur with the students lands at 11:00 p.m. Five sterilized ambulances and a team of doctors will be waiting at the airport to transport them to the Kochi Medical College isolation center. After the exam, a decision is made as to whether they need to be isolated or sent home. The transit agreement is made via the air side.

These students were stranded at Kunming Airport for three days after Singapore announced that they would not allow foreigners from China to transit for the time being. They were supposed to fly to Kochi last Tuesday, but were stranded at the airport. Their plight came to light after some news channels spoke to them

Junior MEA V Muraleedhran later intervened and now they come through Kuala Lumpur.

India earlier this month brought back over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan on two Air India flight trips. Several Indian students are still in Wuhan and the government said that they are in regular contact with them.

