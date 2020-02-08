Advertisement

Medical staff outside of coronavirus treatment at Kochi Medical College

Kochi: Fifteen state students stranded after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Hubei province, China have landed at Cochin International Airport Limited and have been subjected to a thermal scan for the infection, airport officials said on Saturday.

The students traveled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to get here.

When the flight arrived in Kochi on Friday at 11 p.m., they were taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilized ambulances.

The students were taken to an isolation ward in the hospital, officials said.

Relatives of the students had reached the airport but were not allowed to meet them.

