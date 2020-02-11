Advertisement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s Prime Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that the multi-year drought in some regions of the state could lead to 65 dams drying up and MPs prone to a severe water crisis in the future.

Mr. Nath said local authorities in parts of the state could only supply drinking water two to four days a week due to the water crisis.

“The state is facing a severe water crisis in the future. Providing MPs with water will be a major challenge for the government, ”said Nath at the opening of the National Water Conference.

The warning from Mr. Nath in the wake of the state experienced a serious water crisis in the summer, which led to violent incidents in some parts of the state.

While last summer 11 of a total of 378 municipalities (ULBs) were given water every four days, 50 ULBs were given water on third days.

The prime minister said his government was planning to introduce laws on the right to water to make access to water a fundamental right.

“The basic goal of legislation is to work with the public to raise awareness of the importance of water conservation and water conservation in the state,” he said.

The draft law on the right to water provides that every family receives at least 55 liters of drinking water.

In the first phase, the state government considered implementing legislation in urban areas. The proposed legislation can be submitted to the subsequent Parliamentary Assembly budget meeting.

