For some, Valentine’s Day is incredible – for others it is a bit of a chore. If your partner falls into the latter category, there is nothing better than a cute saying to write on a Valentine’s Day card to remind them that the day does not necessarily have to be ‘commercial’. Valentine’s Day should be fairly simple – it’s all about showing someone you love. There is no right or wrong way to celebrate, but a little personal generally works best.

It may be difficult for some of us to really open up – if so, the “love languages” phenomenon would not even exist. People express themselves differently, and once we learn to navigate, effective communication turns into a breeze. But having said that, you may have trouble finding the perfect way to formulate affection terms.

Even if you find it a bit too cheesey, believe me – today is a day that is all about cheese. Close your eyes and think of the last fun thing your partner did for you and how you felt. Now summarize that in one sentence. And voila – “I appreciate the fact that you are always so attentive” is now the closer you will use for your card.

If you are still looking for some inspiration, here are some other fun things you can include in your card.

1. “You are the brightest part of my day.”

This one is cute because it’s probably true. If you live with your partner and can’t wait to leave the office and come home for a nice hug, they really make things better. The best part? It is not overly romantic. It is more a simple way of saying that they mean the world to you.

2. “Thank you for always being there for me, no matter what.”

We all go through stressful periods in life. Since the vacation has just ended, you or your partner may have just come out. (Seriously, why is it so hard for your people to coordinate a plan that accommodates all your family members?) In a good relationship, the two of you are a team. Thank you partner for constantly working with you through thick and thin.

3. “You always find the perfect way to make me smile.”

Again, this one is more honest and cute, and less romantic and sexy. As we grow older, things just become … well, much harder than we had imagined as children. Real smiles are often hard to find – but it is a guarantee that your partner will always say something to bring one. It is easier said than done, so thank them for that.

4. “It’ll be better if I hold your hand.”

Holding in your hand does not weigh the same weight as in high school. That does not mean that it is not a really sweet gesture. When you hold someone’s hand, you unite as one. This one sentence will ensure that your other half wants to shower you with affection.

5. “My crush on you grows every day.”

Even if you have been married for ten years, it is still sweet (and pretty cute) to make your loved one fall in love. Crushes show a sense of innocence and prove that your attraction has never diminished – not even during their weird fauxhawk phase.

6. “You let me want to be a better person.”

OK, so this one is inspired by As Good As It Gets – but Melvin Udall is really good. Sometimes as we get older, we fall into our own schedule and routine. With a good partner you want to do your very best to compromise and be the best possible version of you. Even if it is a simple operation, such as putting your laundry in a laundry basket and not crumpled on the floor, attempts you make to grow are truly wonderful and a real sign that you clearly care a lot about your other half.

7. “I didn’t know how good relationships could be until I met you.”

Sometimes we have to endure a few stinkers before we find someone who seems to be dating, I dare say, easily. Compatibility is something great. This statement simply says “more fun with you” in a nicer way.

8. “I see myself getting old with you.”

Again, this was inspired by a movie – The Wedding Singer, to be precise. But there is a reason why the romantic comedy ended with such a nice little song by Adam Sandler. It is because it was romantic and a nice way to say that you could see your love stand the test of time.

9. “You are everything that I didn’t even know I was looking for.”

When you start dating someone, you usually find out who they are at a basic level – you are clearly physically attracted to them and probably share one or two interests. As the relationship began to grow, you probably realized why you are such a good couple. The best relationships teach you a lot about yourself as they occur, and this statement perfectly summarizes that.

10. “You are the peanut butter for my jelly.”

Or the chocolate on my peanut butter. Or the Nutella to my everything. There is something nice about popular food combinations.

11. “Happiness is when I’m with you.”

Not to get into the definition of happiness, but it is clearly an incredible emotion – and one that is often pushed aside. Your partner must always bring you happiness, but defining your happiness as your partner is absolutely cute to the next level.

12. “You are by far my favorite person.”

This goes beyond relationships – it also extends to family and friendships. It proves that you see your partner as more than just a significant other – they are usually the first person you go to if you have news to share, good or bad. Simply put, they are the person with whom you want to spend the most time.

13. “Nothing is safer than the sound of reading aloud to you – the perfect date”

A poem by Rupi Kaur’s Milk And Honey, this gives your partner every feeling.

14. “I love you and that is the beginning and the end of everything.”

Sweet, simple and to the point – this quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is the only rule your card needs.

15. “I don’t know what I would do without you.”

If it has been difficult lately, this line is all you need.

16. “For me you are perfect.”

This line from Love Actually summarizes it all.

17. “You had me in …” Hey, how’s your week? “

… or whatever opening phrase your partner used online to attract your attention. It’s funny, cute and a more 2020 version of the Jerry Maguire pictogram line.

