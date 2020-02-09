Advertisement

Exclusive

Sam Mendes will be THE big winner of the Academy Awards – at least one ad that was directed for a play he directed wanted people to think about it … before it was labeled a mistake.

Here’s the deal … Mendes is required to stage a play called “The Lehman Trilogy” that will be released on Broadway in about a month. “Lehman” already has his own Instagram page, and on Sunday an ad was posted on the account in which Mendes was the winner of “Best Film” and “Best Director” for his tons of “One Shot” war film “1917” “was called love this season of awards.

For your information … the Oscars have not yet started and the winners have not yet been released. At least they don’t seem to have it anyway.

The ad – which was active on IG for at least a few hours – read part of it … “By Sam Mendes, Oscar winner for best director and the best picture for his second world war episode ‘1917’, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY will be on March opened on Broadway. The premieres begin on March 7th. “

Now we spoke to a spokesperson for the “Lehman” game and a spokesperson told us that the whole thing was a mistake and that the ad would be turned off as soon as possible. We learned that nobody at Lehman knows the results, and they just hope that Sam wins big.

Read between the lines … It appears that someone from the social team has prepared an ad in anticipation of these results and placed it ahead of schedule.

We contacted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. No word back so far.

Oh, and if it turns out how things go … you’re talking about foolish voting institutions, aren’t you? First Iowa … now that?!? Say it is not so.

