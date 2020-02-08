Advertisement

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Juicy Landrum scored 11 points, Nalyssa Smith added and Baylor beat Kansas State 54:40 on Saturday.

Baylor (21: 1, 10: 0, Big 12) was twice behind in the second quarter, but a 13-0 run increased the lead to 14. The Lady Bears parted ways with their 14th win. Kansas State made no basket for the last seven minutes of the first half.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Peyton Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds when Kansas State lost to Baylor for the 33rd time in a row.

Baylor leads the Big 12 in the rebound differential, but the state of Kansas outperformed the bears by 44-43.

The wild cats shot only 21% (13 of 61), while Baylor shot 38% (23 of 60) of the field. Kansas State failed to win a 3v18 game.

Kansas State did not score more than 12 points in any quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State had a good plan to stop Baylor’s post, but after Lee got into bad trouble early on, it went up in smoke.

Baylor retired in the second quarter, led by his defense that dominated the entire game. It was the lowest Baylor score in a Big 12 game this season.

NEXT

Kansas State will travel to West Virginia on Tuesday.

Baylor hosts the TCU on Wednesday evening.

For more AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

