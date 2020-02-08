Advertisement

A second child of nearly 200 people who were quarantined at the March Air Reserve Base was classified as negative for the novel coronavirus and returned to the base on Saturday afternoon.

The child had developed a fever, one of the symptoms of the virus, on Wednesday evening and had been taken to the nearby health center of Riverside University in the Moreno Valley, where the child was tested and observed. The child and parent remained isolated from other patients in the hospital until Saturday’s results were negative.

The couple was returned to the base free of the virus on Saturday afternoon, said Riverside County spokesman Jose Arballo Jr. The child and parents are among the 195 American travelers who were placed in a 14-day federal quarantine in March after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the center of the fast-moving virus, last week.

So far, none of the travelers quarantined in March – primarily US Department of State employees and their children – have provided evidence of the new corona virus. The quarantine ends on Tuesday, February 11th.

Another child had a fever earlier this week in March and was taken to a hospital for testing by the Air Force base. The child and parents returned to the base on Tuesday after the child was tested free of the virus.

In order to evacuate the Americans from China, numerous flights from the virus zone have landed throughout the USA this week. Each group of passengers begins their own two-week quarantine. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that patients with the virus showed symptoms between two and 14 days after exposure.

State health officials said the immediate health risk from novel coronaviruses is low, but urges people who have recently traveled and are ill to notify their care providers. Chinese and local officials have also made statements to alleviate virus fears in southern California communities and address reports of xenophobia and racism.

On Saturday February 8th, 12 cases were confirmed in the United States. None of these patients have died. In Southern California, there were only two confirmed cases of coronavirus on January 26, one in Orange County and one in Los Angeles County. The Orange County patient was discharged from the hospital in good condition last weekend. According to health authorities, seasonal flu remains a bigger problem on site than the novel corona virus.

The virus has infected more than 37,000 people and killed more than 800 people, virtually all of them in China. The first American killed by the virus was pronounced dead in Wuhan on Saturday.

