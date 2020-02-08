Advertisement

(CNN) – According to cruise statements released Friday, two US-based cruise companies are banning people with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding their cruise ships.

Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International have released statements while the corona virus continues to spread. The companies say the new policy applies to everyone – guest or crew member – with these passports, regardless of place of residence or where they last visited.

The policy also prohibits boarding of travelers or crew members who have visited Hong Kong or Macau in the last 15 to 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Lines said that passengers refused on board will receive a refund if they provide proof of travel.

“The safety, security and well-being of our guests and crew is our first priority,” said Norwegian Cruise Lines in a statement.

Royal Caribbean said that everyone on a ship with a modified route would receive a two-day refund in the form of a credit on board, along with other benefits.

“We take this very seriously and have the responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment on board our ships, as well as in the ports that we visit,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The corona virus originated from China two months ago. It has killed 724 people, especially in China, and paralyzed the second largest economy in the world. It has infected more than 31,000 in more than 25 countries and territories. The US has at least 12 confirmed cases, with hundreds more evacuated from China returning on Friday.

When the new policy was implemented, four passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked near New York Friday morning were taken to the hospital for corona virus evaluation.

None of the four passengers who were taken to a hospital had “clinical symptoms or symptoms of coronavirus” on board, Royal Caribbean said in a statement. One tested positive for the flu. They were no longer in China since January 26.

