Two people were killed and 10 injured when there was an explosion in a tractor-trailer Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) near the village of Daleke, 10 km from here, on Saturday.

Headquarters police chief Jagjit Singh Walia said, “Two people were killed on the spot while several others were injured.”

The procession was en route from Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh in the village of Pahuwind in the Bhikhiwind subdivision to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib in the village of Chabba on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar road when the explosion occurred at 4:30 p.m.

“The procession had just reached Daleke when the explosion occurred in a trailer of a tractor that held a chemical,” said Manjinder Singh, a villager.

Six to seven teenagers were on the trailer that was part of the procession. “The teenagers made noises like gunshots during the procession using the chemical stored in the trailer,” said Manjinder Singh.

The dead were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh. The injured are Anmolpreet Singh, Sargun Singh, Ajaypal Singh, Paramjot Singh, Naraindeep Singh, Harnoor Singh, Davinderbir Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Kirat Singh and Gursimran Singh.

They were admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital and the Guru Nanak Dev Super Specialty Hospital in Amritsar.

