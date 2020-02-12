MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Police said residents called that around 12.30 pm several shots were fired in a residential area in northeastern Baltimore.

Two of the officers worked as part of a fugitive workgroup at the American Marshal’s office and allegedly attempted to execute an order for attempted murder of the alleged suspect

The officers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the alleged suspect died

Two law enforcement officers were wounded and an alleged suspect was killed on Wednesday in a short shoot in Baltimore.

The firefight erupted at around 12.30 p.m. when the officers were looking for a suspect wanted for an alleged shooting in Pennsylvania. The alleged suspect was in a parking lot in northeastern Baltimore and allegedly shot the two officers. Backup arrived shortly afterwards and found that all three members had gunshot wounds.

Bureal of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives along with FBI agents reportedly assisted with the investigation.

The names of the officers and the suspected suspect were not immediately released.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the two officers had been shot down, both investigators working with the regional fugitive Task Force of the US Marshal. One was from the Baltimore County police, while the second was from the Baltimore City police.

They were rushed to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center, one with a stomach wound and the other with a leg wound.

Police said the alleged suspect, a former correction officer from Maryland, had been killed in the shooting, but did not describe his wounds.

Representative image of a crime scene. Photo: Suzanne Cordiero / AFP / Getty Images

