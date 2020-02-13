Two Indian crew members aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have shown positive evidence of the novel corona virus, the Indian embassy in Japan said on Wednesday when the authorities confirmed that 174 people were infected with the deadly disease.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, carrying 3,711 people, arrived early last week on the Japanese coast and was quarantined after it was found that a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was the carrier of the novel virus on the ship was.

There were 138 Indians on board, including passengers and crew.

“The vessel was quarantined by the Japanese authorities until February 19, 2020 on suspicion of a new type of coronavirus infection (nCoV),” the embassy said.

“A total of 174 people tested positive for nCoV, including two Indian crew members,” it said.

All infected people were taken to hospitals in accordance with the Japanese Health Protocol for appropriate treatment, including additional quarantine.

