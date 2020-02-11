Advertisement

Akash Singh, Ravi Bishnoi from India and Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan from Bangladesh accept charges

Dubai: Two Indian players – Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi – and three Bangladeshis were indicted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for participating in the dispute immediately after the U-19 Cricket World Cup clashed in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday.

Akash and Bishnoi, as well as three Bangladeshi players – Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan – were found guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct after some players nearly got hit on both sides after Bangladesh struck India with three goals had won her first U-19 world title.

Advertisement

“Five players were found guilty of a level 3 violation of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Auxiliary Staff … (they) were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the Code, while Bishnoi received another charge for violating Article 2.5. “said the ICC in a statement.

“All five players accepted the sanctions proposed by referee Graeme Labrooy for the U-19 World Cricket Championship,” he added.

After the historic victory of Bangladesh against India in the final, there was almost a fight. The Bangladeshi players were aggressive during the Indian innings, with the leading Shoriful Islam often slipping the Indian batsmen.

As soon as the game was over, Bangladeshi players stormed into the field.

“India’s Akash accepted the accusation of violating Article 2.21 and received a penalty of eight floating points, which is six floating points that remain in its minutes for two years,” said the ICC.

Compatriot Bishnoi accepted the allegation of violating Article 2.21 and received a sanction of five floating points, which corresponds to five floating points.

“Bishnoi also accepted a Level 1 charge for violating Article 2.5 for a separate in-game incident using language, actions, or gestures that, after Avishek Das’ s dismissal on the 23rd, would cause or trigger an aggressive response from a hitter could, “said the ICC.

“For that he got two more points, which means that seven points will remain in his record for the next two years.”

The Bangladesh Towhid Hridoy has accepted the allegation of violation of Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of ten floating points, which corresponds to six floating points that remain in his protocol for two years.

Shamim Hossain accepted the charge of violating Article 2.21 and received a sanction of eight floating points, which corresponds to six floating points that remain in his minutes for two years.

Rakibul Hasan accepted the accusation of violating Article 2.21 and received a sanction of four floating points, which corresponds to five floating points that remain in his minutes for two years.

All attacks were offset by referees Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third referee Ravindra Wimalasiri and fourth referee Patrick Bongni Jele. Level 3 violations result in a minimum penalty of four suspension points and a maximum penalty of 12 suspension points.

The suspension points will be applied to the upcoming international matches in which players are most likely to participate in either the senior team or the U-19. A suspension point corresponds to a player who is not qualified for an international game by the ODI or T20I, U-19 or A team.

end of

Advertisement