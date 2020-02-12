Indian cruise members seek government help.

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Tokyo has reached Indian crew members and passengers on board the Japanese luxury cruise Diamond Princess, which is anchored off the coast of Yokohama (Japan) to anchor the novel corona virus (n-CoV).

Out of 3,711 people on board, including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members, 132 crew members and 6 passengers are Indian.

Sources said that, like Wednesday, a total of 174 people tested positive for n-CoV, including 2 Indian crew members on the ship.

All 174 were taken to hospital for appropriate treatment, including additional quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese Health Protocol.

The Indians on the ship videotaped the Narendra Modi government to help them and separate the Indians on board after several people on the ship tested positive for n-CoV.

Sources added that those who did not test positive regardless of their nationality were not allowed to disembark.

However, an exception was made for seriously ill passengers / crew members who were allowed to be taken to hospitals / medical facilities for further treatment and quarantine under supervision.

“The Indian embassy in Tokyo has been in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the wellbeing of Indian nationals on board the ship and the possibility of early disembarkation if it turns out that they have not tested positive for nCoV. The Japanese authorities have confirmed that they are adhering to the established health protocols, ”the sources said.

They added that the Indian embassy also reached the Indians on board the ship via email and phone, “explaining the health and safety regulations of the Japanese authorities and asking for cooperation.”

“None of the Indian nationals complained about discriminatory treatment. The embassy was in constant contact with Princess Cruises (for the crew) and the six passengers’ employer to ensure their return trip to India, ”sources added.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from colds to more serious diseases such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The death toll from coronavirus was 1,100 on Wednesday.

