MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Stone was convicted for lying to Congress, witnessing manipulation, and obstructing a home investigation

Stone is an old ally and adviser to President Trump and was seen by the Trump campaign as a channel for WikiLeaks

Observers had speculated that Trump was going to forgive Trump who saw Trump as entangled in a “big hoax”

Two prosecutors resigned from the case with Trump confidant Roger Stone on Tuesday after the Ministry of Justice had withdrawn from the sentencing recommendations.

The Justice Department earlier in the day said it would recommend reducing the amount of prison time for Stone, 67, to the time after President Trump criticized recommendations for a seven to nine year prosecution. However, justice said the decision was made before Trump tweeted his displeasure.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he had not spoken to the Justice Department about the sentencing recommendation, but that he would have been in his right to do so.

The decision apparently prompted Jonathan Kravis to resign as an assistant American lawyer and Aaron Zelinsky to resign as a special prosecutor. Kravis said he would leave the government completely while Zelinsky was planning to return to the office of the American lawyer in Baltimore. They also did not specifically say why they resigned.

The resignation came after a senior Justice Department official told reporters that officials were “shocked” by the stiff sentencing recommendation.

“The department finds the recommendation extreme and excessive and disproportionate to Stone’s violations,” the official said.

The indictment of Stone arose from Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was convicted on seven points in November, including lying to Congress, witnessing tampering and obstructing a home investigation into whether Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

Trump has called Stone a “nice guy” who got caught in a “big hoax.” Observers have speculated that Trump is considering a pardon because of his old ally and adviser.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Criticized the decision of Justice and said that the rule of law is “twisted” to the personal desires and needs of Donald Trump. “

“We are seeing a full frontal attack on the rule of law in America,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J. “Direct political interference in our legal system is a characteristic of a banana republic. Despite what Trump, William Barr and their helpers think, the United States is a nation of laws and not an authoritarian paradise. “

Stone lawyer Grant Smith said he is looking forward to reading the government’s additional file.

Criminal decisions will come to District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama-appointed, when Stone is convicted on February 20. It is rare for Justice to oppose the recommendations of prosecutors and raise questions about political influence.

By recommending the severe punishment, prosecutors wrote that Stone’s actions were not “a one-time mistake in judgment.” Stone denied misconduct and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Stone trial testimony indicated that Trump campaign officials saw him as a channel for WikiLeaks and tried to use it to access about 19,000 emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Attorney General William Barr has been criticized for his efforts to protect Trump, including a letter to Congress before the Mueller report was released in which the president was acquitted. The report said that no conclusion could be drawn as to whether Trump was trying to obstruct justice because the rules of the Ministry of Justice do not allow a sitting president to be accused of a crime.

