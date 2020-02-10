Advertisement

Taxes are an unpleasant – but essential – part of life. And unfortunately you cannot escape them, not even in retirement.

You may not only be subject to income tax if your savings are stored in a 401 (k) or traditional IRA, but you may also have to pay tax on your social benefits. Since half of the baby boomers expect their benefit to be the largest part of their retirement income, your American Advisors Group survey says that taxes can seriously damage your senior years.

However, if you are strategic about it, you may be able to avoid taxing your benefits altogether. Here’s how.

1. Ensure that your income is below the federal income limit

Your benefits may be subject to both federal and national taxes, and the amount you pay in federal taxes (if you owe them in full) depends on how much you earn.

To determine whether you owe federal tax on your benefits, you need to know what is called your “combined income” – which consists of your adjusted gross income, your non-taxable interest, and half of your annual social security amount. So if, for example, you receive $ 20,000 a year in benefits and withdraw $ 30,000 a year from your 401 (k), your annual combined income would be $ 10,000 + $ 30,000 or $ 40,000.

The good news is, no matter how much you earn, you don’t have to pay federal taxes on 100% of your benefit. But you can be taxed on up to 85% of your benefits if you earn above a certain limit:

The only way to fully get out of federal taxes is if you earn less than $ 25,000 a year (or $ 32,000 a year for married couples) with combined income. For most people, it is not worth keeping your income so low, just to avoid having to pay taxes on it.

However, there is a reservation: qualified Roth IRA admissions do not usually count towards your combined income. That means that if you are strategic about your retirement withdrawals, you can earn more than the income limit while still avoiding taxes. It is also a good incentive to start saving now in a Roth IRA because it can help you pay income tax and social security payments on retirement.

2. Go to a state that does not have a tax on benefits

Regardless of whether you owe federal taxes on your benefits, you may be able to pay the state tax depending on where you live. Not all states have a social security tax, and those that currently do not have tax breaks include:

West Virginia will also be added to the list in the near future. As a result of a bill passed early in 2019, taxpayers can prevent them from paying taxes on 100% of their social benefits in 2022 – good news for future state retirees.

However, retirees in Illinois must pay attention to changes in their tax laws. Although social security benefits are not currently taxed at state level, there is an opportunity that can change. Because the state is struggling financially, some legislators consider taxing benefits to generate extra income. That may or may not happen, but if you are planning to retire in Illinois, it’s a good idea to think about the impact of social security charges on your retirement.

Looking at the big picture in retirement

While lowering (or eliminating) taxes is a great way to increase your retirement income, it is important to look at the big picture to see if there are other ways to maximize your money.

For example, if you currently live in a state that has tax breaks, consider moving to another state to prevent you from handing over that money to Uncle Sam. But before you start packing your bags, you have to take your complete financial situation into account. If the total cost of living is higher or if you encounter other heavy taxes – such as towering property taxes – in your new state, the social security tax benefit that you receive may not be worth it.

In addition, consider whether there are other ways to reduce your retirement taxes. Investing in a Roth IRA is one way, but you can also choose to invest in a health savings account (HSA). With HSAs you can invest tax-deductible dollars, grow that money over time and then withdraw it tax-free, as long as it is included in the costs of medical treatment. As healthcare costs can be significant when you retire, saving tax on taxes can further increase your savings.

If social benefits will be an important source of income when retiring, it is crucial to maximize them as much as possible. Saving money on taxes is a way to do that, but it is also important to be strategic for your entire retirement plan. By going through your final years with an understanding of how taxes will affect your retirement income, you are better prepared for all the challenges that life faces.

This article originally appeared in the Motley Fool.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

