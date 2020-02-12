Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was the first NFL quarterback in history to complete 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. He was the only member of the dubious 30/30 club.

Winston underwent LASIK surgery to correct his eyesight, hoping to have close to 20/20 eyesight for the 2020 season.

The irreconcilable nature of social media reached Winston on Wednesday. Before we show Twitter’s comments, here’s a look back at Winston’s 2019 season, which was actually the best he had as a pro – without interception.

Here are his 2019 numbers that were by far the best of his career:

380 degrees

626 attempts

5.109 meters

33 touchdowns

319.3 meters per game

On the other hand, however, there were some rather dark numbers:

30 interceptions

57.1 QB rating

4.8 interception percentage

7-9 admission as a starter

Jameis Winston # 3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after playing against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The Buccaneers started the season with a 3-7 record before posting four consecutive wins despite the increasing interceptions. Tampa Bay then lost the last two games of the season.

Winston intercepted five times in seven games on his team’s opening drive and six times in the season that was the most in the league. He has thrown most interceptions (87) since joining the NFL in 2015 and has had most three interception games (11) in the same amount of time.

Of his 30 picks in 2019, six (20%) were returned for touchdowns. These are the most sixes that have been thrown in one season since 1950.

Winston has been involved in nearsightedness since his days in the state of Florida, where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2013 and led the Seminoles to the national championship. At the end of the 2019 NFL season, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recognized Winston’s vision problems.

“(Winston) can’t read the scoreboard, but he can see the boys in front of him,” said Arians in this Rotowire story.

After a game at the end of the 2019 season when Winston threw four interceptions against the Houston Texans, Arians said the team’s sales needed to be corrected, and apparently the quarterback’s vision as well.

“You just can’t have them; you can’t have that many,” said Arians. “Throw it to the right people, these guys have to win too. We won one on one. He’s used to people getting one on one if he reads it correctly and we didn’t win.”

Then there was Twitter on Wednesday, which dealt with Winston’s interceptions. Some said he could see the right shirt colors now, while others said he will still have 15 picks even if he halves his interception total. Here are some of the comments:

Now I know why Jameis threw 30 INTs this season. His vision was as terrible as mine.

– Rique (@ 478Rique), February 12, 2020