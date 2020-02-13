Although Valentine’s Day is often seen as a romantic vacation, it is the perfect time to show children how important the bond is between a parent and a child. Although your children can expect the typical V-Day theme card and candy, surprise your little one by sharing some loving words to show how much you care about him.

Here are 20 messages and statements from The Flower Shop Network and card messages for children to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

1. “You and I are part of this family. You are just as wonderful as can be. Happy Valentine’s Day for you!”

2. “May your life be filled with the kind of genuine beauty that you bring to mine.”

3. “Here’s the latest trending game: be nice, have fun and give hugs! Happy Valentine’s Day!”

4. “Cupid is right on the road and there is something he wants you to know – Happy Valentine’s Day!”

5. “I hope your Valentine’s Day is just as special for you as you are for me!”

5. “For a child who is better than a bag of candy. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

7. “Doggies are treasures and kiddies too. That is why we wish you a happy Valentine’s Day! “

8. “What is worth doing is worth doing with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

9. “Valentine’s wishes for a great Valentine’s day full of happiness and hugs!”

10. “Life is filled with many things that make it all worthwhile, but nothing is better than your little smile.”

11. “You are a child to my own heart, totally sweet and completely unique! Happy Valentine’s Day!”

12. “The joy of my heart since the day you were born. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

13. “Life can be a zoo and it can be full of fun. I wish you a Valentine’s Day that is a super one! “

14. “Sweet little smiles and lots of nice hugs, I send you that on Valentine’s Day, my little love bug!”

15. “With all the things you do, the smile that you share, the laughter too, with all the dreams that you realize. It’s great to have a child like you! “

16. “For this first Valentine’s Day there is a sweet little smile here. It is a small gift of love for a beautiful child! Happy 1st Valentine’s Day! “

17. “Even in a fairy tale where every dream comes true, I could never hope to find a son / daughter who is as sweet as you.”

18. “You are always in my mind and in my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day”

19. “Because you are such a fantastic son, I have a special Valentine’s Day gift especially for you! I promise not to kiss you for your friends!”

20. “Although I hope you already know, my love for you grows and grows!”

Valentine’s cards and decorations are pictured for sale at a florist on February 11, 2014 in Pristina, Kosovo. Photo: Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images

