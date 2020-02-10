Advertisement

Jose Aguirre believed that if he couldn’t have Yesenia Rodriguez, nobody should.

When she broke off her seven-year relationship for the second time, he repeatedly texted her and sent threatening Facebook messages.

Advertisement

He went so far as to call her 7-year-old son on August 26, 2018 and tell him, “Your mother will die tomorrow.”

The next day he tried to do this by running her over in the parking lot of the Yorktown Center in Lombard.

For this he was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

“I think the courts need to send a message to people who think that if I can’t have it, nobody will.” This behavior cannot and should not be tolerated by this society, “said Brian Telander, a judge in DuPage County, in court.

Aguirre pleaded guilty to attempting murder in October. The prosecutor agreed not to stay in prison for more than 23 years. The attempted murder has a prison sentence of 6 to 30 years.

Aguirre has to serve 85% of his sentence, but receives a credit for 532 days spent in prison.

Rodriguez from Cicero spoke about the effects of the crime on her. She suffered from broken ribs, a broken jaw, internal bleeding, five broken vertebrae and four pelvic fractures. She spent almost a month in the hospital, underwent three operations, and is still taking medication related to the blood loss she has suffered, she said. She could no longer work as a housekeeper in a Lombard house and lost her job.

Her son is still afraid to hear his father’s name, she said.

“The trauma of what I’ve lived will stay with me,” said Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old Aguirre, also from Cicero, cried quietly when Rodriguez and two police officers testified. He refused to watch a security video showing the attack and photos of Rodriguez in the emergency room. He turned away when she testified.

Aguirre had a woman read an explanation for him. In it he repeatedly said he regretted the “mistake” he had made and said he did not understand why he did it, that “I am the type of person who has never had problems with other people” and he has is changing in prison, including attending anonymous alcoholic gatherings.

“I will never leave this program,” he said.

Telander said the crime was not a mistake or mistake. “It is a cold, calculated, planned crime,” he said.

“I have a little problem with the defendant’s testimony. I think I haven’t heard a word of regret for the suffering the young lady has suffered.”

Rodriguez was met around 7:30 a.m. when she walked from a pace bus stop near the Carson Pirie Scott store to her apartment job. She recognized Aguirre’s Ford Explorer and tried to avoid it. She testified that she saw him laugh before he hit her.

The police later said that Aguirre went to his adult daughter’s house and told her that he had killed Rodriguez and that he would flee to Mexico.

His truck was discovered in a Walmart car park in Northlake and arrested at a gas station there the next day. A Lombard detective testified on Monday that they had found a GPS navigation device in the passenger seat, the address of which was programmed in Ocala, Florida. It was the home of one of his cousins ​​who told the police that Aguirre had called to say he was coming to visit.

Advertisement