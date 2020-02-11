Advertisement

A week after the Iowa Caucus debacle, the nation in New Hampshire cast their first votes for the 2020 primary cycle. After months of shopping for the right candidate in town halls and at house parties, voters will strain the overcrowded field of Democrats here. CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga Reports.

New Hampshire is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a “First in the Nation” primary this year, but it is not entirely clear how long the state will be able to stick to this label. In recent years, some members of the Democratic Party have started to complain that the state, due to its lack of racial diversity, is not suitable to be the first cousin of the presidential candidate.

The state has already taken some measures to protect its “first in the nation” status by enacting laws prior to the 1976 elections that would prevent other states from preempting the state primaries. “The presidential election takes place on the second Tuesday in March or on a date set by the Secretary of State, which is at least seven days before the date on which another state holds a similar election,” the law says.

The candidate next door

Next-door contestants outperformed the previous round in New Hampshire compared to national results in the past, a point Joe Biden highlighted on Friday as he attempted to outperform here after the “gut stroke” he scored from his fourth place to downplay placement in Iowa.

With the late entry of the former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, three candidates from neighboring states in New Hampshire are running for the Democratic nomination. The others are leaders Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

This year they may have a small advantage as the neighborhood volunteers are strengthened, the similarities exist in New England and the media market is well known. But that hasn’t stopped Pete Buttigieg from Indiana and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota from taking surveys in the past few days.

There have been 17 democratic races since 1952, when modern primary school started in New Hampshire. Seven of them were candidates from the three neighboring states of the Granite State – Massachusetts, Maine or Vermont. Neighbors from New Hampshire have won six times in these races. Two other candidates from neighboring countries also took second place.

The Electorate

Long-time New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has set his four-year turnout forecast for 2020 at 420,000 voters (292,000 democratic and 128,000 republican ballots). If this were done, it would be the most votes cast in a presidential election with an incumbent president,

However, New Hampshire Democratic leader Ray Buckley said on a phone call to reporters on Monday, “I don’t think anyone expects to have a turnout near 2008. I think we will have a great turnout. It will certainly be higher than any other. ” But there is no indication that we will keep up or be close in 2008. “

In New Hampshire, undeclared or independent voters, who make up 42% of the current electorate, can pick up either a Democratic or a Republican election on primary day. There are more independents in this cycle than in 2016 (38%), with the majority coming from the Republican Party.

In 2016 Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire area code with over 22 points (56,838 votes). Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire against Donald Trump by only 0.3% (less than 2,700 votes). In New Hampshire alone, more than 4,400 votes wrote in the name of Senator Bernie Sanders during the general election.

FROM THE CANDIDATES

Tom Steyer

When New Hampshire’s hopes of hope swarm before the state’s main competition in 2020, democratic candidate Tom Steyer ended his eighth visit to South Carolina on Monday, a few weeks before the “First in the South” primary. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell reports that Steyer has seen cheers and applause at his campaign-sponsored block party in Winnsboro, which featured musical performances and food truck vendors – all of the expenses spent on the campaign.

Steyer, whose campaign in South Carolina has continued to grow, is now 102. The hedge fund manager was introduced by South Carolina representative Annie McDaniel, who previously supported Cory Booker but chose Steyer due in part to her time in rural communities across the state.

After the event, Steyer scrambled to answer questions about this decision to discuss the race during Friday’s democratic presidential debate. “See, I was frustrated because we went through it – I don’t know how much of the debate, but much of it, without anyone ever mentioning the word race,” said Steyer.

“I felt that in this debate we have had political discussions several times that are relevant once we win, but we are not concerned with the facts. If we are not talking about races in the United States, overlook we have an enormously important topic. ” If you sweep it under the carpet, you’re not dealing with the facts on the ground, “he said.

Tangee Bryce Jacobs, one of 256 people who attended the party, is a leader in the Fairfield County community. Mitchell reports that Jacobs was one of the few participants who attended a round table with Valerie Biden Owens in a restaurant on the block where Steyer’s event took place on Sunday. When asked which candidates resonated with voters in her community, she said that many voters are still undecided, but it is important that a candidate for that community appears.

“You have to see the candidates,” said Bryce Jacobs. “This is rural America. You have to see the candidates even if they only get through 30 minutes.”

STATE FOR STATE

IOWA

A week after Caucus Day, Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) leader Troy Price updated reporters about the recruitment requests the party received today. Campaigns by Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg submitted recruitment requests for 143 areas. The Sanders campaign required re-marketing in 28 districts and the Buttigieg campaign required 66 districts, along with all domestic satellite caucus locations. The party now has 48 hours to respond with updates. The recruitment process involves comparing math worksheets that show how many delegates each candidate won compared to the numbers posted on the public website.

The State party says it cannot fix errors on the spreadsheets during recruitment. After replying, campaigns have 24 hours to respond to all requests for repeating districts that have been reapplied. This requires opening preference cards for the presidency filled out by the participants to show which candidates have supported them.

Price said today that the IDP believes it cannot change spreadsheets, even though there are clear errors because they are the “official record” of what happened. This means that only errors where differences between the spreadsheets and what is on the party’s website can be corrected during recapture.

“These sheets are signed not only by the district chairman and the district secretary, but also by representatives of the campaign,” Price said. “And so, for us, they’re the official record of what happened in the room. And we don’t think we should change the official record of what happened in the room.”

Gary Dickey, a lawyer who served as general counsel to former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack, said the party’s view that it could not correct obvious mistakes was “legally unacceptable.” Dickey told CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster“The sections of the Iowa Code that the party quotes do not prevent them from making corrections. The First Amendment right to freedom of association enables political parties to lay down their own rules for selecting their presidential candidates. No court will prevent that The party’s decision to correct math and implementation errors. “

NEVADA

After frustration broke out on Twitter about Nevada State Democratic Party’s hiring of a former Pete Buttigieg employee, both the State Party and the Bernie Sanders campaign sought Sunday to cool the online mood.

“No Nevada Democratic State Party employee is involved in a campaign and no one has the ability to influence the results,” party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said in a statement CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tinand pointed out that former Harris, Sanders and Warren employees are now working for the party.

“Everyone who works at NV Dems now has the same job: doing the most transparent, accessible, and extensive jobs ever,” Forgey added. As a result of the late and now questionable results from Iowa, the Nevada Democrats have tried to underpin their own competition with an iPad-based “caucus tool” that will be presented at weekend volunteer summits in advance of this week’s vote. Although the party has refused to reveal the developer behind its new tool or to publicly outline details of its process for reporting results through caucus chairs, several Democrats in the state have told CBS News that they believe the party is partial relies on Google’s Forms and Sheets apps to share information about early voting.

