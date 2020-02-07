Advertisement

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee (DNC) urged the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to reanalyze the results of the caucus due to persistent delays in its publication CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster and Musadiq Bidar, The party’s leader, Tom Perez, said the reissue was necessary to ensure “public confidence in the results.”

“Enough is enough,” tweeted Perez. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

Two sources familiar with the matter inform CBS News that the State party did not know that Perez would request a reconsideration. 97% of the results have already been reported. Sources also report to CBS News that the DNC has been performing the caucus operation in Iowa for at least 48 hours.

According to the Iowa State Delegate Selection Plan, applications for re-appointments must be made in writing as part of a presidential campaign. Candidates have until Friday noon to submit an application, and this application must include an explanation of “how the national delegation could be changed due to the problem or its correction”. The IDP has 48 hours to respond to repetition requests, with a scheduled review schedule and a budget and payment schedule for the campaign.

In response to Perez’s request for review, IDP chairman Troy Price said the IDP was ready to conduct a review if a presidential campaign called for the review.

“In such a case, the IDP will review the paper reports provided by the district chairpersons and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns,” he said in a statement. “This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic Caucus and we strive to ensure that the results accurately reflect the preference of the Iowans.” The State Party, he said, owes it to Iowa Democrats, volunteers, and Caucus-Goern “to continue to focus on collecting and reviewing incoming results.”

The IDP defines a Recanvass as “a hand check of Caucus Math worksheets and report forms to ensure that they have been counted and reported correctly in the phone record sheets and in the Caucus reporting application”. And that is exactly what the State party has already done to report the results so far.

A Recanvass is different from a Recount. A recount is a hand count and check of the President’s preference cards to ensure that the caucus votes have been counted and correctly stated in the caucus worksheets and report forms.

With 97% of the districts reported, there is a razor-thin margin of state delegates separating Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders for the Iowa leadership. Buttigieg has 550 delegates (26.2 percent) and Sanders has 547 (26.1 percent). They are followed by Elizabeth Warren (18.2%), Joe Biden (15.8%) and Amy Klobuchar (12.2%).

More than two days after the start of the Iowa Caucuses, results for 3% of the state’s districts are not yet available. While the IDP called “accuracy and integrity of results” a priority, there was some data that raised questions on the party’s website.

A CBS News analysis of the data on the IDP website showed that in more than 70 districts more participants were listed in the second targeting than in the first targeting. It is not immediately clear whether nationwide delegate equivalents (SDEs) were affected. These ultimately determine how many national delegates a candidate wins. However, the reporting discrepancies raised questions about the data. It is also not immediately clear what led to these numbers that were reported. The analysis was based on reports of data presented to the public by the internally displaced person.

CBS News has informed the IDP of all data problems on the website, but has received no response. In a statement to the New York Times, IDP communications director Mandy McClure said the party reports figures it received on documents provided by district government leaders.

“The Caucus Math Worksheet is the official report of the Caucus Night to the I.D.P., and the I.D.P. reports the results delivered by the district chair,” said McClure. “This form must be signed by the chairman of the Caucus, the secretary of the Caucus and the representatives of each campaign in the room who confirm the correctness of the form. According to the rules of the selection process for the delegates, the delegates will be based on the records they have submitted Results awarded District Caucus chair. “

There have been some reports on social media about cases where a candidate won the second alignment but lost the SDEs. CBS News found 12 cases of it, but all were in a district where only 1 delegate attended the county convention.

There is only one round of alignment in these areas, and even if a candidate has most of the people who support him, the room as a whole chooses the delegate to the County Convention. This delegate needs a majority of people to vote for them. So if more than half of the space votes for a delegate who supports a candidate other than the one with the most supporters, that candidate wins the delegate and the SDEs.

For example, in Polk 72, Sanders had the most people who supported him in the area, but when it was time to elect the delegate and thereby allocate the SDEs, Biden’s delegate received more votes. As such, Biden won the SDEs from the area.

Reporting on the results of Monday’s Caucuses was initially delayed in part due to problems with a cell phone app used to collect and transfer Caucus results. Precinct leaders who used a hotline to report the results to the Iowa Democratic Party also had problems because they reported long waits before connecting with party officials.

The delayed process of reporting results has led both Sanders and Buttigieg to victory. Both have gone on to campaigns in New Hampshire, where the area code will be held on Tuesday.

While Buttigieg maintains a slight lead among delegates, Sanders said during an event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday that his campaign “won the first referendum with around 6,000 votes”.

FROM THE CANDIDATES

PETE BUTTIGIEG

Three days after Pete Buttigieg announced victory in Iowa, the former mayor of South Bend said the campaign was “absolutely electric,” but he had not repeated his claim to victory CBS News campaign reporter Jack Turman,

At a veterans’ event on Thursday afternoon, Buttigieg said that last week was “exceptional,” but noted that there was still work to be done to convince New Hampshire voters to support him. According to the RealClearPolitics poll average, Bernie Sanders leads most polls in the first state in the United States.

“We are absolutely electrified by the energy with which we come here and the extraordinary confirmation of the vision of this campaign that we had in Iowa on Monday,” said Buttigieg.

But he added, “New Hampshire is not the place where Iowa or anyone else can tell you what to do.”

Buttigieg declared victory for the first time late Monday evening without the results of the contracting state being confirmed. During his campaign in Laconia, New Hampshire, Buttigieg said Tuesday that it was an “amazing win” for the campaign after being shown to lead the number of state delegates (SDEs). With 97% of the counties reporting results on Thursday, Buttigieg held a razor-thin lead in the SDE count ahead of Sanders. As of Thursday, Sanders Buttigieg led the referendum.

Buttigieg’s campaign also emailed supporters announcing that they have raised $ 2.7 million from more than 60,000 donors since Tuesday morning.

BERNIE SANDERS

Senator Bernie Sanders accused the Iowa Democratic Party of not being able to announce the results of the Iowa rulings quickly, and claimed victory in the rallies CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte,

“We are today … in Manchester, New Hamsphire, holding a press conference that should have taken place three nights ago in Des Moines, Iowa, but the Iowa Democratic Party was unable to count the votes in time.” said he said. “This mess was extremely unfair to the people of Iowa. It was unfair to the candidates, all candidates, and all of their supporters.”

He thanked the people of Iowa “for the very strong victory they gave us at the Iowa gatherings on Monday evening,” although the results have not yet been fully released.

“Our campaign wins the first referendum with around 6,000 votes,” he said, adding that he is leading the reorganization with 2,500 votes. Pete Buttigieg is a leader in the number of SDEs (State Delegate Equivalents) that determine how Iowa delegates are divided in the race for the nomination. But Sanders called the difference that separates the two “meaningless” because both Buttigieg and Sanders are likely to have the same number of national delegates because they differ only slightly in SDEs.

Sanders also called Iowa’s caucus “far too complicated”. The Iowa Democratic Party has not yet released their results. As of late Thursday morning, he was close behind Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa Caucus results with 26.1% and 97% of the reported results. The problem may be complicated by the fact that the chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, has asked for an immediate review of the meetings.

Sanders’ presidential campaign announced on Thursday that it would increase personnel in the Super Tuesday states and buy aggressive television and digital advertising worth $ 5.5 million in 10 states. This includes expanding previous investments in Texas and California following a $ 25 million fundraiser in January.

“Bernie’s multicultural, cross-generational and human-led movement for change will fuel the most aggressive campaign for presidents in 2020,” said Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir. “Working-class Americans, each giving $ 18, put our campaign in a strong position to compete in states across the board.”

The investment follows the campaign’s best month to date with over 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people. More than 219,000 new donors gave in January. “Teachers” was the most common activity among Sanders’ January donors. The top five employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the United States Postal Service and Target. The average donation was $ 18.72.

ANDREW YANG

Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign fired “dozens” of employees after a disappointing performance in Iowa. Ben Mitchell, Associate Producer for the CBS News Political Unit Reports. The layoffs include the national political and political directors and the deputy national political director. The Yang campaign rejected parts of a report in Politico, saying it was not a high-ranking official.

“As part of our original plans after the Iowa Caucuses, we will cease operations and restructuring in Iowa to compete with primary approaches in New Hampshire,” said Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann in a statement. Yang’s campaign spent nearly $ 7 million on television advertising from November to Caucus Night in Iowa, and spent $ 19 million in the fourth quarter, despite collecting $ 16.5 million. Yang also spent 20 days in Iowa, running 76 caucus events. Although the results are not final, Andrew Yang in Iowa appears to have taken a distant sixth place, accounting for 1% of the SDEs.

STATE FOR STATE

NEW HAMPSHIRE

In the shadow of Iowa’s Caucus debacle, Granite State officials gathered at the Capitol Building to reassure the public that “New Hampshire will do it right,” as it said in its first meeting on February 11 CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga,

“When our citizens vote, they know that their vote will be correct, honest, and timely,” Governor Chris Sununu told reporters. “But given the news and uncertainty from Iowa, I want to reassure the public that the systems we have here in New Hampshire are really unremarkable. We’re the first in the nation’s primary state. And while Iowa has a caucus, we’re the ones first real area code in the 2020 calendar and have earned this honor over the past 100 years. ”

While 6,000 polling officers will operate polling stations across the state on day one, Attorney General Gordon McDonald announced that 50 investigators, lawyers, and officials from his office will also patrol ballot boxes. Each of the 309 polling stations in New Hampshire must complete a seven-page polling station checklist before voting begins.

“Our constitution requires that every moderator actually announce the vote publicly before leaving this polling station that night,” said Secretary of State Bill Gardner. This is New Hampshire’s 100th election year. Thirty-three candidates will appear on the democratic ballot.

Meanwhile, a new Monmouth University poll released on Thursday shows Senator Bernie Sanders is in the lead just five days before the nation’s first primary Sganga, At 24%, nearby Vermont lawmakers rose 6 points last month, according to the Monmouth University poll in New Hampshire.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden took second place and earned 20% and 17% of the support, respectively. Senator Elizabeth Warren follows with 13%, Senator Amy Klobuchar with 9% and Congressmen Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang with 4%.

As CBS News previously reported, the late results from Iowa appear to have had little impact on New Hampshire voters. According to the Monmouth poll, 62% of respondents said the meetings had no impact on their current election of the president. The poll also found that only 49% of the likely democratic primary voters decided who to vote for, while 46% said there was a possibility that they would change their minds.

AD WARS

The Democratic President’s hopes for 2020 are picking up speed in New Hampshire ahead of his first promotional purchase at the National Assembly on February 11th. Currently, candidates have spent over $ 43 million on state advertising. According to the Kantar Campaign Media Analysis Group, Tom Steyer spent the most at nearly $ 20 million, Bernie Sanders spent almost $ 6 million, Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang each spent nearly $ 4 million, and Elizabeth Warren Spent more than $ 1.5 million on reports Associate Producer of CBS News Political Unit Sarah Ewall-Wice,

This comes this week when Warren invested $ 36,000 in New Hampshire while picking up money from other early states. At the same time, Amy Klobuchar invested another $ 430,000 in ads in New Hampshire this week, bringing her total spending to nearly $ 1.5 million in the Granite State as well.

Meanwhile, Biden lags behind on advertising spending in New Hampshire. His campaign and the PAC “Unite the Country” that supports him have spent less than $ 1 million in New Hampshire. On Thursday morning, Unite the Country published a new ad in New Hampshire that Biden’s plans to expand health care, tackle climate change, and take over the NRA are seen as “viable,” perhaps as a disguised argument with other candidates. However, Biden and Unite the Country’s U.S. ad spend is even lower than what Deval Patrick and his Super PAC Reason to Believe PAC are currently spending in New Hampshire at $ 1.9 million. In fact, yesterday Biden pulled $ 4,200 from New Hampshire ads and nearly $ 175,000 from South Carolina.

As the candidates focus on New Hampshire, the campaigns mix their advertising spending in Nevada CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin, according to Kantar CMAG data. Joe Biden’s total in the state briefly dropped about $ 60,000 this week before returning above its original amount. Bernie Sanders expanded his own future reservations when Elizabeth Warren discontinued some flights to the state. The Massachusetts Senator said he was “careful about how we spend our money.” And on Wednesday, Warren’s campaign manager proposed an adjutant to Pete Buttigieg, who gave instructions to a Super PAC about a possible state ad. The former mayor of South Bend and an outside group that has posted ads for him in the past currently have no future reservations in Nevada.

Mixing comes when Bernie Sanders is also in full swing towards Super Tuesday, reports Ewall-Wice, Today, his campaign announced that it raised a whopping $ 25 million in January alone, and that the campaign will invest $ 5.5 million in buying television and digital advertising in 10 states. The only other candidate that is currently broadcasting ads in all of these states that host competitions on March 3 is billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

Congress report

IN THE HOUSE

In less than a month, the Republican area code for former Congressman Duncan Hunter’s 50th District turns into a battle between old and new. Carl DeMaio is known in the region for his conservative talk show, but has no public office. Nevertheless, he starts 2020 with $ 1.73 million. His opponent Darrell Issa, who previously represented the neighboring 49th district of California, brought in less money in the fourth quarter, but has a similar war chest with € 1.61 million USD – also thanks to a loan of USD 1.2 million listed in his FEC report.

Aaron Navarro, a member of the CBS News political unit says Issa received two notable conservative endorsements on Thursday: former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee and former House spokesman Newt Gingrich. Both campaigns tried to outdo each other. Greg Blair, communications director at Issa, criticized DeMaio’s stance on Roe v. Wade and described him in a statement as “pro-amnesty, never trump liberal” while Demaio tweeted a video compilation of Issa’s comments calling on a special prosecutor to investigate Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election Districts take place on March 3, and democratic leader Ammar Campa-Najjar is looking for less than four points after another defeat against Hunter in 2018 after a narrow defeat.

