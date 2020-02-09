Advertisement

The election commission said on Sunday that there was no delay in publishing the final percentage of turnout for the previous day’s general election in Delhi.

“There was no delay, we wanted to come to you with exact numbers and percentages instead of speculating,” an election committee official said at a press conference in New Delhi on charges from the ruling Aam Aadmi party that the election committee was delayed Announcement of voting results.

The Delhi election director announced the final turnout and announced that a total of 62.59% of the vote was cast in polls on Saturday, an increase of 2 percent over Lok Sabha’s polls last year.

The Commission said that it was engaged in the voting process and is now ready to announce the final number of votes after it is drawn up.

“Our returning officers were busy all night and then put to the test, so it took some time. We need to be aware that maintaining accuracy is very important for data entry. I think this was done in time, ”said Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, explaining how the percentage of votes is tabulated.

The commission also rejected questions asked by AAP leaders about a Babatpur election officer who had been seen with an EVM reserve machine after the election ended last night.

“The sector officer was assigned two stands and two sets of reserve EVMs were issued. He was wearing one of the EVMs when some people saw and interviewed him, ”said the EU official.

He added that all political parties were informed of the incident and showed relevant documents and the machine in question on Sunday and that they are satisfied.

AAP leaders had previously claimed that the EC was delaying the announcement and claimed that it had played a bad game at the instigation of Delhi’s party rival, the BJP.

“Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t they publish voter turnout a few hours after the election? Kejriwal had tweeted.

The vote ended on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the last percentage of the vote published by the Commission shortly afterwards was 61.46%.

Exit surveys predict a comfortable majority for AAP, with the BJP leaving a distant second behind.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Ballimaran constituency with 71.6 percent, while the lowest turnout was recorded in the canton of Delhi with 45.4 percent. 71.22% of the votes were cast in Seelampur, where the second highest votes were cast.

