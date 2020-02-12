Posted on 12 February 2020

Honey, before we finish the coverage of the after-party of Vanity Fair, let’s remember the days before the Oscars ceremony; especially the night before, when expectations were high and your favorite awards track stars just want to relax in a relaxed way. In other words, they are the Independent Spirit Awards, kittens! Let’s judge!

Aubrey Plaza in Alexander McQueen

We are surprised by how much we like this. She can take off that flare with ease and even the crazy jacket feels good for her.

Beanie Feldstein in the Markarian

She must go beyond this preference for youth dresses.

Elisabeth Moss in Co

It is more or less the classic Annie Hall crossed with a little Charlie Chaplin. We get the references, but we don’t like the look.

Greta Gerwig in Prada

The winner of this year’s Miss Fabric Store parade, held at the annual Fabric Retailers convention.

Idina Menzel in the Michael Kors Collection

Nice dress, but we would have accessories with a little more pop.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

The Independent Spirit Awards are generally considered to be more casual than most other major industrial awards, but Miss Jennifer had none of that nonsense. We are not in love with the color of that skirt, but the overall look is really strong.

Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino

Another super-bold, high-fashion Valentino look. It is beautiful and dramatic, but it comes a bit matronly to her, although a large part of it comes down to the hairstyle, which doesn’t help.

Laura Dern in Valentino

LOVE this. Valentino was clearly in charge of this night.

Mindy Kaling in Herrera, Carolina

Y’know? We are not at all inclined to like that textile, but it really works for her.

Naomi Watts in Chanel

Yes No. The dress looks like a too casual deal by the pool and the boots – what are those things even?

Olivia Wilde in Fendi Couture

Well, you can forget what we said this night was more casual than other award ceremonies. It is clear that some people disagree. She is well suited for this style, but we hate the old bra color.

Renée Zellweger in Christian Dior

Lady appeared and looked every inch at the future trophy carrier. Quite fond of this for her. She does better if she skips the gowns.

Scarlett Johansson in Balmain

Well that’s just stupid.

Zazie Beetz in Rodarte

It’s pretty nice, but the combination of the heart motif and the sleeve makes it look more like costume – or dragging – than fashion.

[Photo credit: PRPhotos.com, Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire.net / PRPhotos.com, David Gabber / PRPhotos.com, Sara De Boer / startraksphoto.com]

