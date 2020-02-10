Advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The President's policies are moving fast. What we're seeing on the way to a new week of the 2020 campaign:

Days to New Hampshire Elementary School: 1

Days until general election: 267

THE STORY

The chaos in Iowa has sparked deep concern among the Democrats and hoped that the kick-off competition will bring clarity and excitement to the official start of the 2020 peak season. The results were unclear and the turnout was disappointed. Instead, voters in New Hampshire are suffering from growing concerns about democratic enthusiasm and the obvious shortcomings of their leading presidential candidates on Tuesday. The stakes are greatest for longtime leader Joe Biden and the progressive force Elizabeth Warren, who cannot afford to drop out of the top 2 in a second competition in a row. At the same time Amy Klobuchar threatens to enter the top league at the expense of another candidate. Not in New Hampshire, but a big part of the race, Mike Bloomberg is waiting for Super Tuesday. And President Donald Trump loves it.

THE BIG QUESTIONS

Is Mayor Pete Real?

A former two-time Vice President, a three-time Minnesota senator, and a 38-year-old small town mayor come to New Hampshire. Do not tell us that you predicted that the former community official would be a top candidate on the eve of the state primary school. But that’s exactly what happens when Buttigieg appears to be on the so-called moderate trail of voters in search of a “more selectable” candidate for the center of the left. The energy for Buttigieg’s candidacy is real. Neither did Biden, who was the favorite of the establishment. At the same time, a strong debate performance on Friday took a second look at Senator Amy Klobuchar. This could be a dream scenario for Buttigieg and a nightmare for Biden.

Is the neighbors’ primary school over?

For much of last year, New Hampshire Democrats expected two titles in their presidential primaries: a contest between the two neighboring Senators Sanders and Warren and a contest among all others. According to surveys, Sanders dominated the neighbors’ primary school when Warren fought. She insists that she’ll be there in the long run, but it’s hard to imagine generating the kind of financial support it takes to stay in the race much longer without a stronger result than expected on Tuesday.

Will turnout recover?

Democrats may be just as concerned about participation in last week’s kickoff caucuses, which are an important sign of the party’s enthusiasm, as the confused confusion associated with Iowa’s reporting errors. Iowa’s officials predicted that voter turnout would keep up with 2008, when a record 238,000 people emerged for democratic competition. The final 2020 record: 176,000. That hurts. In New Hampshire, longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner predicted a democratic turnout of 292,000, slightly more than the 289,000 Democrats who voted in the area code in 2008. Should the Democrats fail to meet the forecasts in a second consecutive competition, this will question conventional wisdom about democratic enthusiasm in the Trump era.

Can Trump get out of the way?

Trump enters the week at a new high point in his turbulent presidency. After his acquittal through the Senate, he drove a vitriolic victory round, celebrated another strong employment report and cheered the disorder of the Democrats. Gallup gave its approval rating at 49%, which would be decent for any other president, but it actually marks the highest number of polling stations for Trump’s entire presidency. But Trump has the talent to become self-employed in good times. Democrats are hoping for another casual mistake, although reality is slowly realizing that the Republican president is well positioned to win re-election.

Is the case growing for Bloomberg?

Democrats may be confused, but we know at least one who is doing pretty well right now: Bloomberg. People have been annoyed by the New York billionaire’s plan to skip the first four major competitions, but suddenly we hear from some actual voters – not political experts or funders – who see Bloomberg as a viable long-term option. The former mayor of New York City, of course, faced practically no scrutiny as a presidential candidate because he was excluded from the presidential debates and avoided difficult voters’ questions at his high-profile events. But for the Democrats who are worried about a 2020 field led by Sanders and Buttigieg, the Bloomberg stock is ticking.

The last thought

Warren suddenly became a side effect in 2020, even after finishing strong third in Iowa. The commitment to the Massachusetts Senator on Tuesday is huge. With a home advantage, she should fight for the top spot in New Hampshire. But if you want to believe polls, it slips dangerously. If she can’t win in New Hampshire, where can she?

2020 Watch runs every Monday and gives an overview of the coming week in the 2020 elections.

