Women for America Amy Kremer, the first chairwoman, told Breitbart News on Saturday that activating President Donald Trump’s electoral base for 2020 congresses could be the most important part of the 2020 election cycle.

Kremer, former Chairman of Tea Party Express, spoke on Saturday with Matthew Boyle, moderator of Breitbart News, about the new bus tour by Women for America First. Women for America First is planning a 9.593-mile trip that begins in San Francisco, California and ends in Miami, Florida. The tour will target many vulnerable swing congressional areas and senate races.

There are 30 congressional districts President Trump won in the 2016 presidential election and the House Democrats overturned in the 2018 mid-term election. Republicans only need to topple 18 seats to recapture the majority of the house.

Kremer said that retaking the majority of the House of Representatives is as important as winning the presidential election.

She said to Breitbart News on Saturday, “We’ll take the hammer out of Pelosi’s hand and turn the house over. We’ll start in San Francisco, her hometown, and drive from coast to coast, 9,593 miles, down to South Florida. We focus to the competitive congressional districts where President Trump won the districts, and now they’re being held up by vulnerable Democrats, as well as other competitive House races and several Senate races. We’re going to go across the country and leave their homes. See, there are many people who voted for President Trump in 2016 and have never been involved in politics. It was the first time that many of them voted, Matt. And when we 18 lost the house, many of them did not elected. “

Boyle said in an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday in December that Republican Prime Minister Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) plans to win over 8.5 million Trump voters who stayed at home during the 2018 midterm elections. McCarthy claimed that if they could involve these voters in 2020, they could recapture the majority of the house in 2020.

Kremer urged Trump voters to get involved and help win back the majority of the house.

“Now is the time for her to get off her couches, get out and meet other Trump supporters and get engaged, and make sure we take the house and take the hammer out of Pelosi’s hands,” she said.

Republicans may have a better chance of recapturing the majority of the House of Representatives now that polls have shown that Democratic Swing District voters have come to realize that their democratic representative supports impeachment.

A poll released on Friday found Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), a newly minted democrat, in a deadly conflict with Republican Ashley Hinson since she voted against President Trump.

Kremer said that activating voter interest in the congress competition could be the most critical part of the 2020 election cycle.

“I think that’s the most important thing we can do in this cycle,” said Kremer.

