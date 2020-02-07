Advertisement

As a factory-installed option, the wireless CarPlay was primarily limited to premium brands such as BMW and Porsche. This week, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unveiled its redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports both the wireless CarPlay and the wireless Android car.

Wireless CarPlay is a function of the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system from Fiat Chrysler, which is used as standard in the new Pacifica product range. According to Fiat Chrysler, Uconnect 5 is up to five times faster than Uconnect 4 and has built-in Amazon Alexa voice control, a redesigned user interface, support for up to five user profiles and more.

CarPlay‌ is Apple’s in-car platform that allows drivers to access a range of iPhone apps from the dashboard, including: B. News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp and Downcast. Since iOS 12, third-party navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze have also been supported.

Wireless CarPlay works via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so that the iPhone no longer has to be connected to the infotainment system via a Lightning cable.

Fiat Chrysler says the 2021 Pacifica will be available for order in the third quarter of 2020. The vehicle is expected to arrive at dealerships in the United States and Canada in the fourth quarter. Prices have not been announced.

Ford is also introducing wireless CarPlay in select 2020 vehicles through its SYNC 4 infotainment system, while wireless CarPlay retrofit systems from brands like Alpine are available for self-installation.

