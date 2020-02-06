Advertisement

Students were told that, with the exception of Singapore’s citizens, no foreigners from China should be allowed on the flight

A group of 21 medical students from Kerala, studying at Dalian Medical University in China, is stuck at Kunming International Airport. Although the students had booked tickets for the return trip to India through Singapore, the airline and airport authorities refused to allow them to board. Students were told that, with the exception of Singapore’s citizens, no foreigners from China were allowed to board the flight.

As reported in Manorama, the students learned about the ban on foreigners in Singapore only after they reached the airport.

“Although we wanted to return to Kerala early, the trip was delayed due to the visa extension procedures. Our visa was due to expire on February 28, so we had to wait for the renewal process to complete. After we got the visa, we booked tickets with Scoot Airlines from Kunming to Singapore and from there to Thiruvananthapuram. The university authorities allowed us to move out after a written agreement that we would not return to the university home. So we can’t go back, ”said one student.

After the coronavirus epidemic, only a few passenger flights are operated from Kunming Airport. The students have used the help of the Indian authorities to return to Kerala.

