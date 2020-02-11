Advertisement

Cyprus was well below the EU average of 32% in 2019 for people who had reported security incidents related to their privacy while using the Internet.

In 2019, around one in three EU citizens aged 16 to 74 reported security-related incidents in the past 12 months when using the Internet for private purposes.

For Cyprus (21%), the rate was 1 in 4 to which a complaint was lodged.

During this time, phishing was the most common security incident reported in 2019.

Around 25% of EU citizens said they received fraudulent messages called phishing.

Redirecting to fake websites asking for personal information (pharming) was the second most common security incident reported (12% of people).

Receiving fraudulent messages (19%) was the most common complaint in Cyprus.

The proportion of people experiencing security problems when using the Internet privately varied across EU Member States.

The highest rates were observed in Denmark (50%), followed by France (46%), Sweden (45%), Malta and the Netherlands (both 42%), Finland (41%) and Germany (40%).

The lowest proportions were found in Lithuania (7%), Poland (9%), Latvia (10%), Bulgaria (13%) and Greece (13%).

