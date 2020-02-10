Advertisement

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 6:56 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Do-it-yourself ghost weapons that can be legally bought in parts and then assembled are becoming a good weapon for felons in Onondaga County who can’t already buy it. Weapons made legally.

In 2019, 23 ghost weapons were confiscated by the police in Onondaga County. These are the eight that were found last year. Before 2018 only one was found.

“Ghost Guns” are composed of pieces that are purchased individually and legally on the Internet. The parts are supplied with an instruction manual.

Because the parts do not have a serial number, the weapons cannot be traced back to a previous owner, and felons or spouses can circumvent the regular background checks that would prevent them from legally buying a weapon.

This is a problem that has already troubled Onondaga District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, but on Monday he invited Senator Chuck Schumer to Syracuse for help.

Schumer urges the Department of Justice and the Federal Government’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Office to refine the decades-long definition of a firearm so that it includes the individual parts and is more difficult to sell.

Sellers would have to register the parts and buyers would have to go through background checks.

Schumer hopes that the change will take place within a few months.

