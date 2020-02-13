In a day of rapid development, China fired the top leadership of Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, hours after the worst-hit region reported at least 254 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest death toll in a day since the beginning of the Epidemic.

The increase in numbers was recorded when a district in central Hubei province introduced “war control measures” for the next 14 days, including the complete closure of all buildings, for the first time during the virus outbreak.

“The order, which applies to a district in Shiyan City, says that starting Thursday, only those who are fighting the epidemic can leave their homes. All residential areas are occupied around the clock, ”says the state media report.

Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, also reported nearly 15,152 new cases of the disease, now officially known as Covid-19.

With the rapid increase in the number of infected people in China, almost 60,000 people are now affected by the disease.

In the biggest political confrontation with the escalating outbreak, Ying Yong, mayor of Shanghai, was named head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Hubei Province, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, the official news agency, Xinhua reported Thursday.

“Ying has also been appointed as a member and member of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee Standing Committee. Jiang Chaoliang will no longer be in office,” added the CPC’s brief statement.

The 62-year-old Ying from east China’s Zhejiang Province started his career in 1976 and has extensive professional experience in China’s political and legal affairs, including the public security bureau and the court. In early 2017, he became mayor of Shanghai, ”the report said.

Given the sharp increase in the number of new cases, the Hubei Health Commission said that the number of new cases included “… 13,332 clinically diagnosed cases that were considered confirmed cases as of Thursday.”

The total number of confirmed cases in the most affected province was 48,206.

Clinically diagnosed cases can only be found statistically in Hubei. Including these cases increases the number of new confirmed cases.

“All suspected cases of pneumonia computed tomography (CT) are counted as clinically diagnosed cases,” according to the latest version of the diagnosis and treatment regimen published by the Chinese Health Commission (NHC).

The Provincial Health Commission said that the diagnostic criteria were revised to enable those who were clinically diagnosed to receive timely, standard treatment for confirmed cases to further improve the success rate of treatment.

“In the province, 3,441 patients were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after their recovery. Of the 33,693 hospital patients, 5,647 were still in severe condition and another 1,437 were in critical condition, ”reported the official media.

Outside of China, at least 25 countries have reported confirmed cases, and several nations, including India, have evacuated their citizens from Hubei, where tens of millions of people with severe restrictions continue to be detained.

Two deaths were recorded outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the virus is a “serious threat” to the world. Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus could “have more serious consequences than any terrorist act.”

The Financial Times, citing local media, reported that Son Loi, a village in northern Vietnam approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Hanoi, has been blocked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Vietnamese state-controlled media reported the move Thursday, which was one of the first cases in which an entire residential area outside of China was cordoned off to prevent transmission of the disease,” the FT report said.

The VNExpress said that Vin Phuc province, in which Son Loi is located, “blocked” the community for 14 days because seven people were infected with the corona virus.

The province of Vin Phuc is responsible for the majority of the 15 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in Vietnam, according to the FT report.