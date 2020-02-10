Advertisement

In the past two days, the Mohali regional traffic authority has requested 26 buses from private vans to play “loud and indecent songs that promote weapon culture” as part of a car trip.

Mohali RTA chief Sukhwinder Kumar said the measures were taken in accordance with the instructions from the Punjab transportation department.

The challans were enacted in accordance with Section 192 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act. It stipulates that any driver who fails to comply with the standards prescribed for road safety, noise abatement and air pollution will be punished.

The first offense is punished with a fine of 1,000 rupees. Each subsequent offense costs the violator Rs 2,000.

Other crimes

Sukhwinder Kumar said that strict measures were taken against overloaded vehicles.

“Last month, Rs 76 lakh was collected in Challans by overloaded vehicles and by people paying without tax,” he said.

The RTA chief also said that 96 Challans were issued to vehicles traveling on temporary numbered streets in the past month without the registration certificates being issued in the specified time. He appealed to such vehicle owners to have their RCs manufactured as early as possible so as not to be challenged.

