TORONTO –

Global Affairs confirms that there are 279 Canadians aboard the cruise ship now docked in Cambodia after being denied access to at least five other ports due to new angonavirus fear.

The MS Westerdam docked early Thursday morning in the port of Sihanoukville in southwest Cambodia after being stranded at sea for nearly two weeks. The cruise ship made headlines this week after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam, and the Philippines were banned due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Holland America Line, the ship’s operator, says there have been no confirmed cases of the viral disease among 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

In an e-mail, a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke to his Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, to thank him for docking the ship.

The government agency said consular officials were sent to the city of Sihanoukville to help Canadians return home.

Earlier, Cambodian health officials said about 20 passengers had reported stomach pain or fever, but the ship’s health personnel considered them “normal illnesses.” Samples from these passengers were transported by military helicopter to be tested for the new corona virus.

Pierre Boucher, one of the passengers on the ship, said that passengers had to fill in medical information forms to obtain visas, for which Holland America Line paid. The Ottawa man said they were in “virtual anchorage” for 10 hours before the ship was allowed to dock in the harbor.

“Morale is high because it seems that the end of our cruise to nowhere in the South China Sea is near,” he told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday.

Stephen Hansen, another Canadian passenger, told CTV News Thursday morning that they are still waiting for permission from Cambodian officials to disembark.

With files from The Associated Press